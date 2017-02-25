Yellow Claw - Good Day (feat. DJ Snake & Elliphant) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Yellow Claw - Good Day (feat. DJ Snake & Elliphant) testo



You make me feel like

All those kids that

Were supposed to stay the night but

Changed their mind and call their mommy

You [?], I am dirty

You make me feel like

All those kids that

Were supposed to stay the night but

Changed their mind and call their mommy

You [?]



Remember that day

We met for coffee and you were late

You always [?] about you, and you was [?]

And then we went back to yours

And none of the [?]

On the blue lines of [?]

Yeah I think it was raining

And you made me a painting

Sing a song about nothing

Younger, was calling



It was a good day

Oh, what a good day

But it is long gone now

When all the stars fell down

It was a good day

Oh, what a good day

That day you broke my heart

I loved you way too hard

Now I'm free



We [?] so well

That time when I found a dog

I thought you'd be cool

Not cool at all

When you opened the door (come on)

You said I was [?]

And I was there on my way

On the blue lines of [?]

And I think [?]

'Cause the city was glowin'

Yeah I started to [?]

[?], was broken



It was a good day

Oh, what a good day

But it is long gone now

When all the stars fell down

It was a good day

Oh, what a good day

That day you broke my heart

I loved you way too hard

Now I'm free



Free, free, free, free