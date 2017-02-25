Home #Yellow Claw Video Yellow Claw - Good Day (feat. DJ Snake & Elliphant) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Yellow Claw - Good Day (feat. DJ Snake & Elliphant) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Yellow Claw - Good Day (feat. DJ Snake & Elliphant): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

0 condivisioni

Yellow Claw - Good Day (feat. DJ Snake & Elliphant) testo

You make me feel like
All those kids that
Were supposed to stay the night but
Changed their mind and call their mommy
You [?], I am dirty
You make me feel like
All those kids that
Were supposed to stay the night but
Changed their mind and call their mommy
You [?]

Remember that day
We met for coffee and you were late
You always [?] about you, and you was [?]
And then we went back to yours
And none of the [?]
On the blue lines of [?]
Yeah I think it was raining
And you made me a painting
Sing a song about nothing
Younger, was calling

It was a good day
Oh, what a good day
But it is long gone now
When all the stars fell down
It was a good day
Oh, what a good day
That day you broke my heart
I loved you way too hard
Now I'm free

We [?] so well
That time when I found a dog
I thought you'd be cool
Not cool at all
When you opened the door (come on)
You said I was [?]
And I was there on my way
On the blue lines of [?]
And I think [?]
'Cause the city was glowin'
Yeah I started to [?]
[?], was broken

It was a good day
Oh, what a good day
But it is long gone now
When all the stars fell down
It was a good day
Oh, what a good day
That day you broke my heart
I loved you way too hard
Now I'm free

Free, free, free, free

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #Yellow Claw

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs