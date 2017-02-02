Yellow Claw - Invitation (feat. Yade Lauren) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Yellow Claw - Invitation (feat. Yade Lauren) testo



Say you wanna spend some time with someone,

Then do it right

Oh, baby, I'm free tonight

Everyone needs that one good fire in their life

And if you wanna burn, I got the light

Let my body be your guide

Want you breathing sync with mine

I'll give you hands inside your hide

Oh oh ooh

Oh oh ooh yeah

Oh oh ooh

Oh oh ooh yeah



No looking back, guy's all mine

Need to live and let go

Since we've met on my mind you've been on it the most

And you can take it how you want it

You know the invitation's open



I five my every, I give my everything

For what?

Love and devotion you don't know what they mean

At all

You give your every, you give your everything

For what?

Love and devotion is all I really need

And one



No looking back, guy's all mine

Need to live and let go

Since we've met on my mind you've been on it the most

And you can take it how you want it

You know the invitation's open