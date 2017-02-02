Home #Yellow Claw Video Yellow Claw - Invitation (feat. Yade Lauren) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Yellow Claw - Invitation (feat. Yade Lauren) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Yellow Claw - Invitation (feat. Yade Lauren): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

51 condivisioni

Yellow Claw - Invitation (feat. Yade Lauren) testo

Say you wanna spend some time with someone,
Then do it right
Oh, baby, I'm free tonight
Everyone needs that one good fire in their life
And if you wanna burn, I got the light
Let my body be your guide
Want you breathing sync with mine
I'll give you hands inside your hide
Oh oh ooh
Oh oh ooh yeah
Oh oh ooh
Oh oh ooh yeah

No looking back, guy's all mine
Need to live and let go
Since we've met on my mind you've been on it the most
And you can take it how you want it
You know the invitation's open

I five my every, I give my everything
For what?
Love and devotion you don't know what they mean
At all
You give your every, you give your everything
For what?
Love and devotion is all I really need
And one

No looking back, guy's all mine
Need to live and let go
Since we've met on my mind you've been on it the most
And you can take it how you want it
You know the invitation's open

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #Yellow Claw

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs