Yellow Claw - Light Years (feat. Rochelle) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Yellow Claw - Light Years (feat. Rochelle) testo

[Verse 1: Rochelle]
Electric nights, like fireflies
Time is frozen
Velvet skies, like lightning vibes
We be floating

[Pre-Chorus: Rochelle]
That's when you touch me
I swear I can't speak
Out of body
There ain't no coming back

And when you touch me
It's what my heart needs
And we can run free
I know that-

[Chorus: Rochelle]
I can be light years away
I know I can find you
We can be light years away
I know we can shine through

Anywhere
Anywhere
I know I can find you
Anywhere
Anywhere
I know we can shine through

[Drop]
Yellow motherfucking Claw

[Verse 2: Rochelle]
Worlds apart, we're shooting stars
Skies are open
A ray of sparks, our beating hearts
Throw us in motion

[Pre-Chorus: Rochelle]
That's when you touch me
I swear I can't speak
Out of body
There ain't no coming back

And when you touch me
It's what my heart needs
And we can run free
I know that-

[Chorus: Rochelle]
I can be light years away
I know I can find you
We can be light years away
I know we can shine through

Anywhere
Anywhere
I know I can find you
Anywhere
Anywhere
I know we can shine through

[Drop]
Yellow motherfucking Claw

[Outro: Rochelle]
Be-be, be-be, be-be, be-be
Be-be, be-be, be-be, be-be
Be-be, be-be, be-be, be-be
Be-be, be-be, be-be, be-be

