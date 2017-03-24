Yellow Claw - Light Years (feat. Rochelle) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Yellow Claw - Light Years (feat. Rochelle) testo
[Verse 1: Rochelle]
Electric nights, like fireflies
Time is frozen
Velvet skies, like lightning vibes
We be floating
[Pre-Chorus: Rochelle]
That's when you touch me
I swear I can't speak
Out of body
There ain't no coming back
And when you touch me
It's what my heart needs
And we can run free
I know that-
[Chorus: Rochelle]
I can be light years away
I know I can find you
We can be light years away
I know we can shine through
Anywhere
Anywhere
I know I can find you
Anywhere
Anywhere
I know we can shine through
[Drop]
Yellow motherfucking Claw
[Verse 2: Rochelle]
Worlds apart, we're shooting stars
Skies are open
A ray of sparks, our beating hearts
Throw us in motion
[Pre-Chorus: Rochelle]
That's when you touch me
I swear I can't speak
Out of body
There ain't no coming back
And when you touch me
It's what my heart needs
And we can run free
I know that-
[Chorus: Rochelle]
I can be light years away
I know I can find you
We can be light years away
I know we can shine through
Anywhere
Anywhere
I know I can find you
Anywhere
Anywhere
I know we can shine through
[Drop]
Yellow motherfucking Claw
[Outro: Rochelle]
Be-be, be-be, be-be, be-be
Be-be, be-be, be-be, be-be
Be-be, be-be, be-be, be-be
Be-be, be-be, be-be, be-be
