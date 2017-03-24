Yellow Claw - Light Years (feat. Rochelle) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Yellow Claw - Light Years (feat. Rochelle) testo



[Verse 1: Rochelle]

Electric nights, like fireflies

Time is frozen

Velvet skies, like lightning vibes

We be floating



[Pre-Chorus: Rochelle]

That's when you touch me

I swear I can't speak

Out of body

There ain't no coming back



And when you touch me

It's what my heart needs

And we can run free

I know that-



[Chorus: Rochelle]

I can be light years away

I know I can find you

We can be light years away

I know we can shine through



Anywhere

Anywhere

I know I can find you

Anywhere

Anywhere

I know we can shine through



[Drop]

Yellow motherfucking Claw



[Verse 2: Rochelle]

Worlds apart, we're shooting stars

Skies are open

A ray of sparks, our beating hearts

Throw us in motion



[Pre-Chorus: Rochelle]

That's when you touch me

I swear I can't speak

Out of body

There ain't no coming back



And when you touch me

It's what my heart needs

And we can run free

I know that-



[Chorus: Rochelle]

I can be light years away

I know I can find you

We can be light years away

I know we can shine through



Anywhere

Anywhere

I know I can find you

Anywhere

Anywhere

I know we can shine through



[Drop]

Yellow motherfucking Claw



[Outro: Rochelle]

Be-be, be-be, be-be, be-be

Be-be, be-be, be-be, be-be

Be-be, be-be, be-be, be-be

Be-be, be-be, be-be, be-be