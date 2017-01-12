Yo Gotti - 81 (Video ufficiale e testo)
Yo Gotti - 81 testo
Only if a nigga knew like
It's amazin' what 365 days can do for you
This time last year niggas was like
Talkin' 'bout cuttin' budgets and shit
I dropped the biggest record of my career, yeah
Nigga business partner with JAY Z
Shout out to Ty Ty, wassup nigga?
Emory, what it do?
You see 'em
Gotta pick 'em wisely
Gotta choose 'em carefully
Got niggas I know that weren't there for me
Got bitches I know that don't care for me
Could of went on tour with your favorite rapper and declined
Why? I'm tryna break CMG
So fuck that, I'm doin' mine
They see I'm mad, see they call in the streets, call me back
Say they miss the old Gotti, old Jeezy, old Boosie, that was real rap
In New York with 3 bangers
Did Jimmy Fallon with Meaghan Trainor
I guess the sets won't taint him
Guess the money can't change him
Decisions
Homie on probation
Took him up to Roc Nation
Let him meet Jay, told him be patient
Decisions, and lil homie really got it
Trying to tell him wait his turn
He ain't learn, lil homie caught a body
9 times 9 is 81
I'm an 80's baby born in '81
From a family full of hustlers, youngest son
They say get that money, show 'em how it's done
9 times 9 is 81
I'm an 80's baby born in '81
From a family full of hustlers, youngest son
They say get that money, show 'em how it's done
How it's done, got it, got it how it's done
You would make that shit look easy, how it's done
Gotti you make that shit look easy, how it's done
Gotti you make that shit look easy, how it's done
Biggest deal of my career
I feel the pressure, gotta follow up
Same time I can feel the feds
Gettin' closer, lockin' niggas up
Decisions
Closer partners, they in prison
Never want to be the biggest
I just want to be the realest
I pay 6 figures a year for a hitter
Knockers, see your goon, he my nigga
He got the city divided
Bring it together, I tried it
Fuck them lil niggas, I tried it
Fuck them lil niggas, I tried it
I am the king, your highness
You want a problem, well find it
I was too busy gettin' too many million
Like now the perfect timin'
Let them lil niggas in
They what they do to bitch
I don't be trippin' at all
Whatever come with it, I'm with it
Lil nigga, I swear I'm good for it all
9 times 9 is 81
I'm an 80's baby born in '81
From a family full of hustlers, youngest son
They say get that money, show 'em him how it done
9 times 9 is 81
I'm an 80's baby born in '81
From a family full of hustlers, youngest son
They say get that money, show 'em him how it done
How it's done, got it, got it how it's done
You would make that shit look easy, how it's done
Gotti you make that shit look easy, how it's done
Gotti you make that shit look easy, how it's done
1 million, 2 million, 3
CM9 strictly for the streets
I'm tryna get a twin piece
First class nigga, I'm a millionaire
First class nigga, I'm a millionaire
I'm tryna be the first trap billionaire
I'm tryna be the first trap billionaire
