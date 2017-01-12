Yo Gotti - 81 (Video ufficiale e testo)

Yo Gotti - 81 testo



Only if a nigga knew like

It's amazin' what 365 days can do for you

This time last year niggas was like

Talkin' 'bout cuttin' budgets and shit

I dropped the biggest record of my career, yeah

Nigga business partner with JAY Z

Shout out to Ty Ty, wassup nigga?

Emory, what it do?

You see 'em



Gotta pick 'em wisely

Gotta choose 'em carefully

Got niggas I know that weren't there for me

Got bitches I know that don't care for me

Could of went on tour with your favorite rapper and declined

Why? I'm tryna break CMG

So fuck that, I'm doin' mine

They see I'm mad, see they call in the streets, call me back

Say they miss the old Gotti, old Jeezy, old Boosie, that was real rap

In New York with 3 bangers

Did Jimmy Fallon with Meaghan Trainor

I guess the sets won't taint him

Guess the money can't change him

Decisions

Homie on probation

Took him up to Roc Nation

Let him meet Jay, told him be patient

Decisions, and lil homie really got it

Trying to tell him wait his turn

He ain't learn, lil homie caught a body



9 times 9 is 81

I'm an 80's baby born in '81

From a family full of hustlers, youngest son

They say get that money, show 'em how it's done

9 times 9 is 81

I'm an 80's baby born in '81

From a family full of hustlers, youngest son

They say get that money, show 'em how it's done

How it's done, got it, got it how it's done

You would make that shit look easy, how it's done

Gotti you make that shit look easy, how it's done

Gotti you make that shit look easy, how it's done



Biggest deal of my career

I feel the pressure, gotta follow up

Same time I can feel the feds

Gettin' closer, lockin' niggas up

Decisions

Closer partners, they in prison

Never want to be the biggest

I just want to be the realest

I pay 6 figures a year for a hitter

Knockers, see your goon, he my nigga

He got the city divided

Bring it together, I tried it

Fuck them lil niggas, I tried it

Fuck them lil niggas, I tried it

I am the king, your highness

You want a problem, well find it

I was too busy gettin' too many million

Like now the perfect timin'

Let them lil niggas in

They what they do to bitch

I don't be trippin' at all

Whatever come with it, I'm with it

Lil nigga, I swear I'm good for it all



9 times 9 is 81

I'm an 80's baby born in '81

From a family full of hustlers, youngest son

They say get that money, show 'em him how it done

9 times 9 is 81

I'm an 80's baby born in '81

From a family full of hustlers, youngest son

They say get that money, show 'em him how it done

How it's done, got it, got it how it's done

You would make that shit look easy, how it's done

Gotti you make that shit look easy, how it's done

Gotti you make that shit look easy, how it's done



1 million, 2 million, 3

CM9 strictly for the streets

I'm tryna get a twin piece

First class nigga, I'm a millionaire

First class nigga, I'm a millionaire

I'm tryna be the first trap billionaire

I'm tryna be the first trap billionaire