Young Thug - Wyclef Jean (Video ufficiale e testo)

Young Thug - Wyclef Jean testo



Okay, my money way longer than a NASCAR race

I told her keep going on the gas fuck the brakes

Only here for one night lemme put it on your face

Let a nigga nut, only way I go to sleep

Boolin' rockin' nuder Frank Muller

I know some hoes with good head, fuck a tutor

So many hundreds I done added, I'mma lose 'em

Put me in the Jagy or the Wraith and now I'm coolin'

Play with my money I'mma let 'em niggas do you

Play with my money I'mma let 'em niggas do you

Play with my money I'mma let these niggas do you

Play with my money

Play with my, play with my money



Ride around with my cash

Put him in a body bag

In the store and then dash

Pull up, I'm not a cab

She know she got a nigga bad

She know she gotta keep it bad

She know I gotta keep me some cash

She know she gotta hop on top this dick

She know she gotta ride the motherfucker

Her mama done walked in, but it's too big

She can't hide the motherfucker

Even if she the baddest of motherfuker

Man even if she minus the motherfucker

Join in get the mileage motherfucker

I ain't gon' disguise it motherfucker

Shop at Saks Fifth, flow on datpiff

Yeah I'm that swift, ask her and him

Yeah add somethin', put a bone in them

Put a choker on, let 'em choke on em

All my jewelry small, yeah, they got it on

Daughter sexy and my son got the bra

Spit racks on my son and his squad

That a boy, never play with tards

Man I play with 'em boys

New AK with 'em boys

New feng shui for 'em boys

Drippin' all day for 'em boys

Bitch you ain't ready for the boys

How you not ready for 'em boys?

Have you ever played with the boys?

I'mma turn the blade on 'em boys



I do it my way, I do

I do it my way, I do

I do it my way, I do

I do it my way, I do



Okay, my money way longer than a NASCAR race

I told her keep going on the gas fuck the brakes

Only here for one night lemme put it on your face

Let a nigga nut, only way I go to sleep

Boolin' rockin' nuder Frank Muller

I know some hoes with good head, fuck a tutor

So many hundreds I done added, I'mma lose 'em

Put me in the Jagy or the Wraith and now I'm coolin'



Nigga watch that dog

Nigga plottin' on the boy, spot 'em

Quick, target on your head, dot 'em dot 'em dot 'em

And I'm good got a rabbits foot in my wallet

Baby bleed it up, been drivin' in traffic

Twos is seated up, damn shawty

Got her bent up, I just mixed the grams with molly

Her car dented up like she rent to everybody



I do it my way, I do

I do it my way, I do

I do it my way, I do

I do it my way, I do



My money way longer than a NASCAR race

I told her keep going on the gas fuck the brakes

Only here for one night lemme put it on your face

Let a nigga nut, only way I go to sleep

Boolin' rockin' nuder Frank Muller

I know some hoes with good head, fuck a tutor

So many hundreds I done added, I'mma lose 'em

Put me in the Jagy or the Wraith and now I'm coolin'