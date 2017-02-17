Zaeden - City of the Lonely Hearts (feat. Cimo Fränkel) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Zaeden - City of the Lonely Hearts (feat. Cimo Fränkel) testo



It was July 17

From the corner of the street

Where we danced till the dawn

We had time going slowly

Would've stayed, if we could

But it was time for us to leave

From the way that you went



I knew that you'd come back for me

Stay forever

Stay together

Stay forever

Stay together, in the city of the lonely hearts



The city of the lonely hearts

City of the lonely hearts

City of the lonely hearts



City of the lonely hearts

Can we go back to this place

We can share this night again

Hear the same song playing

We're dancing exactly how we danced

Lonely hearts, all around

I bet they don't understand

We don't mind, we don't care



As long as we stay till the end

Stay forever

Stay together

Stay forever

Stay together, in the city of the lonely hearts



The city of the lonely hearts

City of the Lonely Hearts

City of the Lonely Hearts

City of the Lonely Hearts

City of the Lonely Hearts

City of the Lonely Hearts

(end)