Home #Zaeden Video Zaeden - City of the Lonely Hearts (feat. Cimo Fränkel) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Zaeden - City of the Lonely Hearts (feat. Cimo Fränkel) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Zaeden - City of the Lonely Hearts (feat. Cimo Fränkel): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

0 condivisioni

Zaeden - City of the Lonely Hearts (feat. Cimo Fränkel) testo

It was July 17
From the corner of the street
Where we danced till the dawn
We had time going slowly
Would've stayed, if we could
But it was time for us to leave
From the way that you went

I knew that you'd come back for me
Stay forever
Stay together
Stay forever
Stay together, in the city of the lonely hearts

The city of the lonely hearts
City of the lonely hearts
City of the lonely hearts

City of the lonely hearts
Can we go back to this place
We can share this night again
Hear the same song playing
We're dancing exactly how we danced
Lonely hearts, all around
I bet they don't understand
We don't mind, we don't care

As long as we stay till the end
Stay forever
Stay together
Stay forever
Stay together, in the city of the lonely hearts

The city of the lonely hearts
City of the Lonely Hearts
City of the Lonely Hearts
City of the Lonely Hearts
City of the Lonely Hearts
City of the Lonely Hearts
(end)

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #Zaeden

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs