Zara Larsson - Don’t Let Me Be Yours (Video ufficiale e testo)

Zara Larsson - Don't Let Me Be Yours



I may know myself, but I realize that I can't be led astray

I know, I know that you're bad for my health

But I don't care, I want you anyway

Ay, yeah



Boy, you think that you know me

Oh, but you can't see my lonely heart

Things look different in the mornin', oh

That's when we find out who we are



Would you still want me

Without no makeup on my face?

Without alcohol in your veins?

Oh, would you, baby?

Would you still love me

With all the promises you made?

Would you still mean the words you say?

Oh, would you, baby?

Yeah



You know everybody makes mistakes, mmm

Don't let me be yours

You know everybody makes mistakes

Don't let me be yours, no, don't let me be



We may look like hell when it's 6 AM

But it's heaven in this bed

I know, I know, I know that you can tell

That we're more than friends

And it's not just in our heads

Yeah, yeah



Boy, you think that you know me

Oh, but you can't see my lonely heart

Things look different in the mornin', yeah

That's when we find out who we are



Would you still want me

Without no makeup on my face?

Without alcohol in your veins?

Oh, would you, baby?

Would you still love me

With all the promises you made?

Would you still mean the words you say?

Oh, would you, baby?

Yeah



You know everybody makes mistakes

Don't let me be yours

You know everybody makes mistakes

Don't let me be yours, no, don't let me be



Boy, you think that you know me

Oh, but you can't see my lonely heart

Things look different in the mornin', ah

That's when we find out who we are



You know everybody makes mistakes, mmm

Don't let me be yours

You know everybody makes mistakes

Don't let me be yours, no, don't let me be

You know everybody makes mistakes, mmm

Don't let me be yours

You know everybody makes mistakes

Don't let me be yours, no, don't let me be