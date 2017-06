Zatox - F**k the System (Video ufficiale e testo)

Zatox - F**k the System testo



you were born free

they want you in chains

they want to you work



to turn off your brain

but music is freedom

they can keep you for listen

so raise your middle finger

and fuck the system

they want to controll you

to push you down

to shut you mouth

to take you out

but this is your weapon

you gonna kepp you for listen

to raise your middle finger

and FUCK THE SYSTEM!!



FUCK

FUCK



FUCK

FUCK



FUCK

FUCK



fuck

the

system.



fuck fuck



middle finger



fuck the system