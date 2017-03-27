ZAYN - Still Got Time (feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR) (Video ufficiale e testo)
ZAYN - Still Got Time (feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR) testo
Just stop lookin' for love
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got
Just stop lookin' for love
You still got time
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got time
This could be something if you let it be something
Don't scare me away
Turning something's into nothing, babe
You're already used to the games, babe
You play your role and I play the same
Come give it to me, yea ah yea
Come give it to me, play by play
I could tell you've been bored all day
Cuz you're young and you still got time
Don't waste your time
We've been wasting away, aw yeah
And no matter what you say, aw yeah
That smile gon' take you places
And I know you wanna see some faces
Just stop lookin' for love
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got
Just stop lookin' for love
You still got time
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got time
I know I'm working my magic
And I know you diggin' my fabric
I'm boyfriend material
You said it yourself, you digging me
And I'd be lying if I said it wasn't equally (equally, babe)
A feeling that we both feel
Something that is so real
But I got to let you know slowly
Well, it may be truthfully
But you just gotta stop looking for it
Come give it to me, yea, ah, yea
Come give it to me, play by play
I could tell you've been bored all day
Cuz you're young and you still got time
Don't waste your time
We been wasting away, aw yeah
And no matter what you say, aw yeah
That smile gon' take you places
And I know you wanna see some places
Just stop lookin' for love
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got
Just stop lookin' for love
You still got time
Girl, you know, you still got time
Girl, you know you still got time
This could be something, yeah
This could be
This could be something
If you let it be something
It could be something, yeah
This could be
This could be something, yeah
If you let it be something
Right now I wanna see ya
Come give it to me, yea ah yea
Come give it to me, play by play
I could tell you've been bored all day
Cuz you're young and you still got time
Don't waste your time
We've been wasting away, aw yeah
And no matter what you say, aw yeah
That smile gon' take you places
And I know you wanna see some places
Just stop lookin' for love
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got
Just stop looking for love
You still got time
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got
Altro su #ZAYN
-
PubblicatoIl testo e la traduzione del primo singolo di ZAYN. Leggi il testo di PILLOWTALK e guarda il video ufficiale
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoSembra proprio che la bionda modella statunitense Gigi Hadid abbia trovato un altro cantante come nuovo fidanzato, e decisamente più famoso dei precedenti.
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
Pubblicato
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoLarry Stylinson, la presunta relazione gay fra Harry e Louis, non esiste. L'ex membro degli 1D ha smentito i rumors sulla storia, che è solo un'invenzione...
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
PubblicatoZayn Malik non aveva mentito qualche giorno fa, quando ha presentato la sua nuova canzone Pillow Talk definendola "cruda e sporca".
Leggi l'articoloNuove Uscite
-
PubblicatoIl guru della Syco ha risposto alle critiche fatte nei confronti degli 1D dall'ex Zayn Malik, che ha definito la loro musica "fottutamente generica".
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs