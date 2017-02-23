ZEDD - Stay ft. Alessia Cara (Video ufficiale e testo)

ZEDD - Stay ft. Alessia Cara testo



[Verse 1]

Waiting for the time to pass you by

Hope the winds of change will change your mind

I could give a thousand reasons why

And I know you, and you've got to



[Pre-Chorus 1]

Make it on your own, but we don't have to grow up

We can stay forever young

Living on my sofa, drinking rum and cola

Underneath the rising sun

I could give a thousand reasons why

But you're going, and you know that



[Chorus]

All you have to do is stay a minute

Just take your time

The clock is ticking, so stay

All you have to is wait a second

Your hands on mine

The clock is ticking, so stay



[Post-Chorus]

All you have to do is

All you have to do is stay



[Verse 2]

Won't admit what I already know

I've never been the best at letting go

I don't wanna spend the night alone

Guess I need you, and I need to



[Pre-Chorus 2]

Make it on my own, but I don't wanna grow up

We can stay forever young

Living on my sofa, drinking rum and cola

Underneath the rising sun

I could give a million reasons why

But you're going, and you know that



[Chorus]

All you have to do is stay a minute

Just take your time

The clock is ticking, so stay

All you have to is wait a second

Your hands on mine

The clock is ticking, so stay



[Post-Chorus]

All you have to do is

All you have to do is stay



[Bridge]

All you have to do is stay

So stay, yeah



[Chorus]

All you have to do is stay a minute

Just take your time

The clock is ticking, so stay

All you have to is wait a second

Your hands on mine

The clock is ticking, so stay

All you have to do is stay