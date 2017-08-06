Above & Beyond - Tightrope (feat. Marty Longstaff) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Above & Beyond - Tightrope (feat. Marty Longstaff) testo
When you're running out of tightrope
And there's empty sky below
Where'd you go?
Please. Does anyone know?
When you're running out of tightrope
And the fear begins to grow
Where'd you go?
Please. Does anyone know?
Does anyone know
Does anyone know
Does anyone know, please
Does anyone know
When you're running out of tightrope
And there's empty sky below
Where'd you go?
Please. Does anyone know?
When you're running out of tightrope
And the fear begins to grow
Where'd you go?
Please. Does anyone know?
Does anyone know
Does anyone know
Does anyone know, please
Does anyone know
When you're running out of tightrope
And the fear begins to grow
Where'd you go?
Please. Does anyone know?
