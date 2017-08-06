Home #Above & Beyond Video Above & Beyond - Tightrope (feat. Marty Longstaff) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Above & Beyond - Tightrope (feat. Marty Longstaff) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Above & Beyond - Tightrope (feat. Marty Longstaff): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Above & Beyond - Tightrope (feat. Marty Longstaff) testo

When you're running out of tightrope
And there's empty sky below
Where'd you go?
Please. Does anyone know?

When you're running out of tightrope
And the fear begins to grow
Where'd you go?
Please. Does anyone know?

Does anyone know
Does anyone know
Does anyone know, please
Does anyone know

When you're running out of tightrope
And there's empty sky below
Where'd you go?
Please. Does anyone know?

When you're running out of tightrope
And the fear begins to grow
Where'd you go?
Please. Does anyone know?

Does anyone know
Does anyone know
Does anyone know, please
Does anyone know

When you're running out of tightrope
And the fear begins to grow
Where'd you go?
Please. Does anyone know?

