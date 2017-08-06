Above & Beyond - Tightrope (feat. Marty Longstaff) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Above & Beyond - Tightrope (feat. Marty Longstaff) testo



When you're running out of tightrope

And there's empty sky below

Where'd you go?

Please. Does anyone know?



When you're running out of tightrope

And the fear begins to grow

Where'd you go?

Please. Does anyone know?



Does anyone know

Does anyone know

Does anyone know, please

Does anyone know



When you're running out of tightrope

And there's empty sky below

Where'd you go?

Please. Does anyone know?



When you're running out of tightrope

And the fear begins to grow

Where'd you go?

Please. Does anyone know?



Does anyone know

Does anyone know

Does anyone know, please

Does anyone know



When you're running out of tightrope

And the fear begins to grow

Where'd you go?

Please. Does anyone know?