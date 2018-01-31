Adaro - Black Rain (Official Hard Bass Anthem 2018) [Edit] (Video ufficiale e testo)

Adaro - Black Rain (Official Hard Bass Anthem 2018) [Edit] testo



Rain

Black rain [2x]



We breath thunderous, better act like you heard of us

A ton of us criminals, hijackers and murderers

Packin' the pain, smackin' your face

Motherfuckers start prayin', this is Hard Bass



Har-hard [2x]

Bass

B-b-bass-bass



We're at the start of an era

The age of the architects, inventors and constructors of the machina

Transformin' the world around us

They increase our strength

But at the same time magnify our weaknesses

A gift and a curse

That's why we end up destroyin' things instead of creating them

As a species, we're so flawed

And when these grimy clouds above us violently burst open

We expect the storm to cleanse our sins away

Instead, we reap the fallout and drown in these charcoal tears

The black rain



Hard Bass



Feel it

You know what it is

Life



We breath thunderous, better act like you heard of us

A ton of us criminals, hijackers and murderers

Packin' the pain, smackin' your face

Motherfuckers start prayin', this is Hard Bass



And when these grimy clouds above us violently burst open

We expect the storm to cleanse our sins away

(Start prayin' motherfuckers [?x])

Motherfuckers start prayin', this is Hard Bass

Hold on!



Life