Alok - Big Jet Plane (Video ufficiale e testo)

Alok - Big Jet Plane testo



Hello mister, pleased to meet you

I wanna hold her

I wanna kiss her

She smelled of daisies

She smelled of daisies

She drive me crazy

She drive me crazy



Gonna take her for a ride on a big jet plane

Gonna take her for a ride on a big jet plane

Hey hey

Hey hey

Hey hey



Be my lover

My lady river

Can I take you

Take you higher



Hey hey

Hey hey

Hey hey



Gonna hold ya

Gonna kiss you in my arms

Gonna take ya away from harm



Gonna take her for a ride on a big jet plane

Gonna take her for a ride on a big jet plane

Hey hey

Hey hey

Hey hey

Hey hey

Hey hey



Gonna hold ya

Gonna kiss you in my arms

Gonna take ya away from harm

Hey hey

Hey hey

Hey hey