Alok - Big Jet Plane (Video ufficiale e testo)
Alok - Big Jet Plane testo
Hello mister, pleased to meet you
I wanna hold her
I wanna kiss her
She smelled of daisies
She smelled of daisies
She drive me crazy
She drive me crazy
Gonna take her for a ride on a big jet plane
Gonna take her for a ride on a big jet plane
Hey hey
Hey hey
Hey hey
Be my lover
My lady river
Can I take you
Take you higher
Hey hey
Hey hey
Hey hey
Gonna hold ya
Gonna kiss you in my arms
Gonna take ya away from harm
Gonna take her for a ride on a big jet plane
Gonna take her for a ride on a big jet plane
Hey hey
Hey hey
Hey hey
Hey hey
Hey hey
Gonna hold ya
Gonna kiss you in my arms
Gonna take ya away from harm
Hey hey
Hey hey
Hey hey
