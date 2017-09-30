Home #Alok Video Alok - Big Jet Plane (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Alok - Big Jet Plane (Video ufficiale e testo)

Alok - Big Jet Plane: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Alok - Big Jet Plane testo

Hello mister, pleased to meet you
I wanna hold her
I wanna kiss her
She smelled of daisies
She smelled of daisies
She drive me crazy
She drive me crazy

Gonna take her for a ride on a big jet plane
Gonna take her for a ride on a big jet plane
Hey hey
Hey hey
Hey hey

Be my lover
My lady river
Can I take you
Take you higher

Hey hey
Hey hey
Hey hey

Gonna hold ya
Gonna kiss you in my arms
Gonna take ya away from harm

Gonna take her for a ride on a big jet plane
Gonna take her for a ride on a big jet plane
Hey hey
Hey hey
Hey hey
Hey hey
Hey hey

Gonna hold ya
Gonna kiss you in my arms
Gonna take ya away from harm
Hey hey
Hey hey
Hey hey

