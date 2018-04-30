Alok - Ocean (Video ufficiale e testo)

Alok - Ocean testo



The song of nature

Look into me

All she wanted was to go to the sea





Don't worry mine

Cause I'm not afraid, I'm not afraid

Don't worry mine

Cause I'm on my way

I'm on my way to the ocean

Oh, oh



To the ocean



Wish I told you I loved you more

Maybe I was lost before

Showed affection to only gold

While the sound so many cold

Swear that I will play my mourn

Doesn't matter if we're rich or poor

Find another way to live, to die

Even though there is no reason why



Don't worry mine

Cause I'm not afraid, I'm not afraid

Don't worry mine

Cause I'm on my way

I'm on my way to the ocean

Oh, oh



To the ocean



To the ocean, to the ocean, to the ocean

To the ocean

Oh, oh



To the ocean