Alok - Ocean (Video ufficiale e testo)
Alok - Ocean testo
The song of nature
Look into me
All she wanted was to go to the sea
Don't worry mine
Cause I'm not afraid, I'm not afraid
Don't worry mine
Cause I'm on my way
I'm on my way to the ocean
Oh, oh
To the ocean
Wish I told you I loved you more
Maybe I was lost before
Showed affection to only gold
While the sound so many cold
Swear that I will play my mourn
Doesn't matter if we're rich or poor
Find another way to live, to die
Even though there is no reason why
Don't worry mine
Cause I'm not afraid, I'm not afraid
Don't worry mine
Cause I'm on my way
I'm on my way to the ocean
Oh, oh
To the ocean
To the ocean, to the ocean, to the ocean
To the ocean
Oh, oh
To the ocean
