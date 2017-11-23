Home #Aly & Fila Video ALY & FILA @ FSOE 500, The Great Pyramids of Giza, Egypt [Full Set Video]
ALY & FILA @ FSOE 500, The Great Pyramids of Giza, Egypt [Full Set Video]

Aly & Fila @ FSOE 500, The Great Pyramids of Giza, Egypt

  1. Synergy - Hello Strings (Marninx Remix) (Intro Edit)
  2. Pablo Artigas - Patterns Like These
  3. Amelie Lens - In Silence
  4. Stoneface & Terminal - So What
  5. Omar Sherif & Adam Deane - Sabotage
  6. Aly & Fila with Ferry Tayle - Concorde
  7. Lostly - Came Here To Forget
  8. Aly & Fila vs. Roger Shah - Perfect Love Is Eye 2 Eye (Aly & Fila Mashup)
  9. Arctic Moon & Purple Stories - Shadow Particles
  10. Signum & James Dymond - Keep On Moving Up
  11. Solis & Sean Truby pres. S&ST - Coastal Route
  12. Aly & Fila vs. Scott Bond & Charlie Walker - Shadow
  13. RAM & Arctic Moon with Stine Grove - A Billion Stars Above
  14. Luke Bond ft. Roxanne Emery - On Fire (Aly & Fila Remix)
  15. Aly & Fila - Beyond The Lights
  16. Fady & Mina - Scirish
  17. Aly & Fila ft. Jwaydan - We Control The Sunlight
  18. ID - ID
  19. Paul van Dyk ft. Plumb - I Don't Deserve You (John O'Callaghan Remix)
  20. 4 Strings - Take Me Away (Into The Night) (Darren Porter Remix)
  21. Aly & Fila ft. Karim Youssef - Laily (Photographer Remix)
  22. Robert Miles vs. Sneijder & Bryan Kearney - Children Of Proper Order (Aly & Fila Mashup)
  23. Chicane ft. Moya Brennan - Saltwater (Ferry Tayle Rework)
  24. Aly & Fila with Philippe El Sisi & Omar Sherif ft. Karim Youssef - The Chronicles (FSOE 500 Anthem)
  25. Aly & Fila with Sue McLaren - Surrender

