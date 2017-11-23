ALY & FILA @ FSOE 500, The Great Pyramids of Giza, Egypt [Full Set Video]
Aly & Fila @ FSOE 500, The Great Pyramids of Giza, Egypt
- Synergy - Hello Strings (Marninx Remix) (Intro Edit)
- Pablo Artigas - Patterns Like These
- Amelie Lens - In Silence
- Stoneface & Terminal - So What
- Omar Sherif & Adam Deane - Sabotage
- Aly & Fila with Ferry Tayle - Concorde
- Lostly - Came Here To Forget
- Aly & Fila vs. Roger Shah - Perfect Love Is Eye 2 Eye (Aly & Fila Mashup)
- Arctic Moon & Purple Stories - Shadow Particles
- Signum & James Dymond - Keep On Moving Up
- Solis & Sean Truby pres. S&ST - Coastal Route
- Aly & Fila vs. Scott Bond & Charlie Walker - Shadow
- RAM & Arctic Moon with Stine Grove - A Billion Stars Above
- Luke Bond ft. Roxanne Emery - On Fire (Aly & Fila Remix)
- Aly & Fila - Beyond The Lights
- Fady & Mina - Scirish
- Aly & Fila ft. Jwaydan - We Control The Sunlight
- ID - ID
- Paul van Dyk ft. Plumb - I Don't Deserve You (John O'Callaghan Remix)
- 4 Strings - Take Me Away (Into The Night) (Darren Porter Remix)
- Aly & Fila ft. Karim Youssef - Laily (Photographer Remix)
- Robert Miles vs. Sneijder & Bryan Kearney - Children Of Proper Order (Aly & Fila Mashup)
- Chicane ft. Moya Brennan - Saltwater (Ferry Tayle Rework)
- Aly & Fila with Philippe El Sisi & Omar Sherif ft. Karim Youssef - The Chronicles (FSOE 500 Anthem)
- Aly & Fila with Sue McLaren - Surrender
