Awakenings Festival 2018 Sunday - Liveset Amelie Lens @ Area V

Amelie Lens @ Awakenings Festival 2018 (Area V)

  1. ID - ID
  2. Hemka - Familiar #4
  3. Joyhauser - Galaxy Phase
  4. ID - ID
  5. ID - ID
  6. Elensy - Pruff
  7. Obscure Shape - Wächter Der Nacht
  8. ID - ID
  9. ID - ID
  10. Flug - Rejected (Sam Paganini Remix)
  11. Max Dennett - You Can Do It (ID Remix)
  12. ID - ID
  13. [47:49] Odyssee Of Noises - Firedance (The Night) (Len Faki Hardspace Mix)
  14. Niereich & Hackler & Kuch - Do You Read Me (Thomas P. Heckmann Remix)
  15. ID - ID
  16. The Micronauts - Acid Party (Luca Agnelli Remix)
  17. ID - ID
  18. Mørbeck - Brain Hack
  19. ID - ID
  20. ID - ID
  21. FJAAK - Keep The Funk
  22. Thomas Schumacher - Embody
  23. ID - ID

