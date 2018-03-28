Home #Andrew Rayel Video Andrew Rayel Live at Ultra Music Festival 2018 (A State Of Trance Stage)
Andrew Rayel Live at Ultra Music Festival 2018 (A State Of Trance Stage)

Andrew Rayel @ Ultra Music Festival Miami 2018 (ASOT Stage)

  1. Andrew Rayel & ID - ID
  2. Andrew Rayel & Emma Hewitt vs. Mark Sixma & Husman - My Reflection vs. Prime (Andrew Rayel Mashup)
  3. ID vs. Darude & Ashley Wallbridge & Foux - ID vs. Surrender (Andrew Rayel Mashup)
  4. Andrew Rayel & Bogdan Vix & KeyPlayer ft. Roxana Constantin - Soul On The Run (Club Mix)
  5. Armin van Buuren vs. Vini Vici & Hilight Tribe vs. Gareth Emery & Standerwick & Haliene & Hixxy vs. Willem De Roo vs. Exis - Great Spirit vs. Saving Light vs. Hyperdrive vs. The Count (Andrew Rayel Mashup)
  6. Andrew Rayel - ID
  7. Tiësto - Adagio For Strings (Andrew Rayel UMF Remix)
  8. Andrew Rayel & Graham Bell - Tambores
  9. Mark Sixma & Emma Hewitt - Missing (Andrew Rayel & Mark Sixma Remix)
  10. Avancada vs. Darius & Finlay & Graham Bell & Yoel Lewis vs. Husman vs. Andrew Rayel & Mark Sixma - Xplode vs. Heroic vs. Chased (Andrew Rayel Mashup)
  11. Andrew Rayel ft. Lola Blanc - Horizon (ID Remix)
  12. Andrew Rayel - ID
  13. Andrew Rayel - Dark Warrior (Willem De Roo Remix)
  14. Andrew Rayel ft. Christian Burns - Miracles (ID Remix)
  15. ID - ID
  16. Andrew Rayel ft. ID - ID
  17. Bogdan Vix - Timeshift
  18. Andrew Rayel - ID
  19. Andrew Rayel & David Gravell - Trance ReBorn (Find Your Harmony 100 Anthem)
  20. ID - ID
  21. ID vs. Above & Beyond & Richard Bedford vs. Dash Berlin & Emma Hewitt - ID vs. Sun & Moon vs. Waiting (Andrew Rayel Mashup)
  22. Heatbeat - Meteora
  23. Andrew Rayel - Tacadum (Chukiess & Whackboi Remix)
  24. Binary Finary - 1998 (ID Remix)

