Anne-Marie - FRIENDS (Video ufficiale e testo)

Anne-Marie - FRIENDS testo



Oooh-oh, oooh-woh

Oooh-oh, oooh-woh



You say you love me, I say you crazy

We're nothing more than friends

You're not my lover, more like a brother

I know you since we were like ten, yeah



Don't mess it up, talking that shit

Only gonna push me away, that's it!

When you say you love me, that make me a crazy

Here we go again



Don't go look at me with that look in your eye

You really ain't going away without a fight

You can't be reasoned with, I'm done being polite

I've told you one, two, three, four, five, six thousand times



Haven't I made it obvious?

Haven't I made it clear?

Want me to spell it out for you?

F-R-I-E-N-D-S



Haven't I made it obvious?

Haven't I made it clear?

Want me to spell it out for you?

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

F-R-I-E-N-D-S



Have you got no shame? You looking insane

Turning up at my door



It's two in the morning, the rain is pouring

Haven't we been here before?



Don't mess it up, talking that shit

Only gonna push me away, that's it!



Have you got no shame? You looking insane

Here we go again



So don't go look at me with that look in your eye

You really ain't going away without a fight

You can't be reasoned with, I'm done being polite

I've told you one, two, three, four, five, six thousand times



Haven't I made it obvious?

Haven't I made it clear?

Want me to spell it out for you?

F-R-I-E-N-D-S



Haven't I made it obvious?

Haven't I made it clear?

Want me to spell it out for you?

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

F-R-I-E-N-D-S



F-R-I-E-N-D-S

That's how you f------ spell "friends"

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

Get that shit inside your head

No, no, yeah, uh, ahh

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

We're just friends



So don't go look at me with that look in your eye

You really ain't going away without a fight

You can't be reasoned with, I'm done being polite

I've told you one, two, three, four, five, six thousand times



Haven't I made it obvious? (Haven't I made it obvious?)

Haven't I made it clear? (I made it very clear)

Want me to spell it out for you? (Yeah)

F-R-I-E-N-D-S



Haven't I made it obvious? (I made it very obvious)

Haven't I made it clear? (I made it very clear)

Want me to spell it out for you?

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

F-R-I-E-N-D-S



Ohhh-oh, ohhh-oh, ohhh-oh

Ahhh-oh, ahhh-oh, ahh-oh