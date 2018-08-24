Ariana Grande - breathin (Video ufficiale e testo)

Ariana Grande - breathin testo



Some days, things just take way too much of my energy

I look up and the whole room's spinning

You take my cares away



I can so over-complicate, people tell me to medicate



Feel my blood runnin', swear the sky's fallin'

How do I know if all this shit's fabricated?

Time goes by and I can't control my mind

Don't know what else to try, but you tell me every time



Just keep breathin' and breathin' and breathin' and breathin'

And oh, I gotta keep, keep on breathin'

Just keep breathin' and breathin' and breathin' and breathin'

And oh, I gotta keep, keep on breathin'



Sometimes it's hard to find, find my way up into the clouds

Tune it out, they can be so loud

You remind me of a time when things weren't so complicated

All I need is to see your face



Feel my blood runnin', swear the sky's fallin'

How do I know if all this shit's fabricated?

Time goes by and I can't control my mind

Don't know what else to try, but you tell me every time



Just keep breathin' and breathin' and breathin' and breathin'

And oh, I gotta keep, I keep on breathin'

Just keep breathin' and breathin' and breathin' and breathin'

And oh, I gotta keep, I keep on breathin', mmm, yeah



My, my air

My, my air

My, my air, my air

My, my air

My, my air

My, my air, yeah



Just keep breathin' and breathin' and breathin' and breathin'

And oh, I gotta keep, I keep on breathin'

Just keep breathin' and breathin' and breathin' and breathin'

And oh, I gotta keep, I keep on breathin', mmm, yeah



Feel my blood runnin', swear the sky's fallin'

I keep on breathin'

Time goes by and I can't control my mind

I keep on breathing', mmm, yeah