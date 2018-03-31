Armin van Buuren - Sex, Love & Water (feat. Conrad Sewell) [DRYM Remix] (Video ufficiale e testo)

Armin van Buuren - Sex, Love & Water (feat. Conrad Sewell) [DRYM Remix] testo



[Verse 1: Conrad Sewell]

Take your time to find your groove

It's alright, we can do this all night

I just know your sexy body, is alright

We can be here all night



[Chorus: Conrad Sewell]

All we really need is sex, love, and water

It's to the the beat you make up all night

All I really need is sex, love, and water

It's to the beat you wanna make love all night

Sex, love, and water

Sex, love, and water



[Verse 2: Conrad Sewell]

Leave your worries at the door

It's alright, gonna be here all night

I'm in the mood for celebration

Give me all that, give me all that

Just give me all that, give me all that



[Chorus: Conrad Sewell]

All we really need is sex, love, and water

It's to the beat you make up all night

All I really need is sex, love, and water

It's to the beat you wanna make love all night

Sex, love, and water

Sex, love, and water



[Bridge: Conrad Sewell]

We just gotta do the things you want

The things you want

The things you want

We just gotta do the things you want

The things you want

The things you want

We just gotta do the things you want

The things you want

The things you want

We just gotta do the things you want

The things you want

The things you want

We just gotta do the things you want

The things you want

The things you want

We just gotta do the things you want

The things you want

The things you want



[Chorus: Conrad Sewell]

All we really need is sex, love, and water

It's to the beat you make up all night

All I really need is sex, love, and water

It's to the beat you wanna make love all night

Sex, love, and water

Sex, love, and water

Sex, love, and water

Sex, love, and water

Sex, love, and water

Sex, love, and water

Sex, love, and water

Sex, love, and water