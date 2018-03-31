Armin van Buuren - Sex, Love & Water (feat. Conrad Sewell) [DRYM Remix] (Video ufficiale e testo)
Armin van Buuren - Sex, Love & Water (feat. Conrad Sewell) [DRYM Remix] testo
[Verse 1: Conrad Sewell]
Take your time to find your groove
It's alright, we can do this all night
I just know your sexy body, is alright
We can be here all night
[Chorus: Conrad Sewell]
All we really need is sex, love, and water
It's to the the beat you make up all night
All I really need is sex, love, and water
It's to the beat you wanna make love all night
Sex, love, and water
Sex, love, and water
[Verse 2: Conrad Sewell]
Leave your worries at the door
It's alright, gonna be here all night
I'm in the mood for celebration
Give me all that, give me all that
Just give me all that, give me all that
[Chorus: Conrad Sewell]
All we really need is sex, love, and water
It's to the beat you make up all night
All I really need is sex, love, and water
It's to the beat you wanna make love all night
Sex, love, and water
Sex, love, and water
[Bridge: Conrad Sewell]
We just gotta do the things you want
The things you want
The things you want
We just gotta do the things you want
The things you want
The things you want
We just gotta do the things you want
The things you want
The things you want
We just gotta do the things you want
The things you want
The things you want
We just gotta do the things you want
The things you want
The things you want
We just gotta do the things you want
The things you want
The things you want
[Chorus: Conrad Sewell]
All we really need is sex, love, and water
It's to the beat you make up all night
All I really need is sex, love, and water
It's to the beat you wanna make love all night
Sex, love, and water
Sex, love, and water
Sex, love, and water
Sex, love, and water
Sex, love, and water
Sex, love, and water
Sex, love, and water
Sex, love, and water
