Avicii - BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix (Tribute to Avicii)
- Avicii vs. Faithless - Jailbait vs. Insomnia (Avicii Mashup)
- Tim Berg vs. Kings Of Leon - Abow vs. Sex Is On Fire (Avicii Bootleg)
- Swedish House Mafia ft. Tinie Tempah - Miami 2 Ibiza (Instrumental)
- Pocket808 vs. Eurythmics - Ghostship vs. Sweet Dreams (Bootleg)
- Afrojack vs. Bingo Players - Pacha On Acid vs. Tom's Diner
- Steve Angello - Teasing Mr. Charlie (Steve Angello 2k10 remix)
- Avicii - Sweet Dreams (Avicii Swede Dreams Mix)
- Avicii ft. John Martin - Fade Into Darkness (Instrumental Mix)
- Avicii - Levels (Edit)
- Robyn - Hang With Me (Avicii Exclusive Club Mix)
- Adrian Lux - Teenage Crime (Axwell Remix)
- w/ Adrian Lux - Teenage Crime (Axwell & Henrik B Remode)
- Armin van Buuren ft. Laura V - Drowning (Avicii Remix)
- Tim Berg vs. TV Rock ft. Amanda Wilson & Axwell - Bromance Love You Seek Is In The Air (Avicii & Tristan Garner Bootleg)
- Tim Berg vs. Michael Woods - Bromance Dynamik (Axwell Bootleg)
- Pendulum - The Island Part 1 (Dawn) (Steve Angello & AN21 & Max Vangeli Remix)
- Dune - Heiress Of Valentina (Alesso Remix)
- Avicii & Sebastien Drums - My Feelings For You
- Axwell ft. Errol Reid - Nothing But Love (Axwell vs. Daddy's Groove Remix)
- Imogen Heap - Hide & Seek (Otto Knows Remix)
- Marco V - Reaver
- Steve Angello vs. Faithless - Knas vs. Insomnia 2011 (East & Young Remix)
- Tiësto & Diplo - C'mon
- Congorock ft. Mr. Lexx - Babylon
- Tim Berg - Before This Night is Through (Bad Things)
- Thomas Gold - Agora
- Tim Berg & Norman Doray & Sebastien Drums vs. Empire Of The Sun - Tweet It vs. Walking On A Dream (Avicii Mashup)
