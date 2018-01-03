Avicii - Friend of Mine (feat. Vargas & Lagola) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Avicii - Friend of Mine (feat. Vargas & Lagola) testo
[Verse 1]
Hey, do you remember we said, "Hello"
And you asked me about my Levi's t-shirt
Said ,"You are a friend of mine"
My, oh my
You must have saved me 'bout a thousand times
I wouldn't be the one I am today
If you hadn't been a friend of mine
[Chorus]
I ain't misbehaving, I'm just telling you the truth
Take my love for granted
Yeah, I'd give it all to you
Make me count for something
Yeah, I feel it in my heart
God only knows what I'd have been
If you hadn't been a friend of mine
[Chorus]
I ain't misbehaving, I'm just telling you the truth
Take my love for granted
Yeah, I'd give it all to you
Make me count for something
Yeah, I feel it in my heart
God only knows what I'd have been
If you hadn't been a friend of mine
Altro su #Avicii
-
PubblicatoAvicii cambia prospettiva con il video di Waiting for Love: sfruttando la nuova tecnologia youtube di video a 360 il Dj Svedese ha prodotto un video...
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoDj Mag ha stilato la classifica dei migliori dj al mondo e quest'anno a trionfare è stato l'olandese Hardwell, che ha scalzato il connazionale Armin Van Buuren.
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
Pubblicato
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoOltre alle canzoni e ai nomi dei DJ quanto ne sai su curiosità e dettagli poco noti? Scoprilo con il nostro quiz!
Fai il quiz
-
PubblicatoL'esibizione di Avicii al Summertime Ball 2015
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoNella top 50 dei dj più pagati del pianeta sono Tiësto e i Daft Punk dominano con i loro stratosferici quadagni da centinaia di milioni di dollari.
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs