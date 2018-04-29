Avicii live @ Tomorrowland 2011

01. Coldplay - Every Teardrop Is A Waterfall (Avicii Tour Mix) [EMI UK]

nobody except Avicii knows the name of this track, we will changed it on offical announcement

02. ASH ft. Amy Pearson - Let Me Show You Love (ASH & Avicii Hype Machine Mix)

03. Avicii ft. Salem Al Fakir - Silhouettes (Original Vocal Mix) [LE7ELS]

04. David Guetta & Avicii - Sunshine [FMIF]

05. Avicii - Sweet Dreams (Avicii Swede Dreams Mix) [JOIA]

06. Avicii - Levels (Original Vocal Mix) [LE7ELS]

07. Armin van Buuren ft. Laura V - Drowning (Avicii Remix) [ARMADA]

08. Tom Hangs ft. Shermanology - Blessed (Avicii Edit) [SPINNIN']

09. Pendulum - The Island Part 1 (Dawn) (Steve Angello & AN21 & Max Vangeli Remix) [OMT]

10. Otto Knows vs. Calvin Harris - Visa vs. Flashback (Avicii Bootleg) [ULTRA]

11. Avicii & Sebastien Drums - My Feelings For You [VICIOUS]

12. Avicii vs. Adele - Nothing Without Adele (Avicii Rolling Bootleg) [XL]

13. Avicii ft. John Martin - Fade Into Darkness (Vocal Mix) [LE7ELS]

14. Nadia Ali - Rapture (Avicii New Generation Extended Mix) [SMILE IN BED]

15. Tim Berg vs. Kings Of Leon - Abow vs. Sex Is On Fire (Avicii Bootleg)

16. Tim Berg - Bromance (Avicii Arena Mix) [PINKSTAR]

w/ Axwell vs. Avicii - I Found Bromance (Avicii Bootleg) [AXTONE&THINSP;/&THINSP;PINKSTAR]

17. Robyn - Hang With Me (Avicii Exclusive Club Mix) [KONICHIWA]

18. The Killers - Mr. Brightside (Thin White Duke Remix) [ISLAND]