Avicii - Lonely Together (feat. Rita Ora) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Avicii - Lonely Together (feat. Rita Ora) testo



[Verse 1]

Treating you well, but I'm caught in the middle

I caught the edge of a knife and it hurts just a little

And I know, and I know, and I know, and I know that I can be your friend

Yes, my head or my heart, and I'm caught in the middle



[Pre-Chorus]

My hands are tired, but not tired enough

You're the high that I can't give up

Oh lord, here we go



[Chorus]

I might hate myself tomorrow, but I’m on my way tonight

At the bottom of a bottle

You're the poison in the wine

And I know I can’t change you and I won’t change

I might hate myself tomorrow, but I’m on my way tonight

Let’s be lonely together

A little less lonely together



[Verse 2]

Eyes my shirt, and it feels like a burst of flame

The rush to my blood, so much [?]

And I know, and I know, and I know, and I know just how it is

Yes, my head or my heart [?]



[Pre-Chorus]

My hands are tired, but not tired enough

You're the high that I can't give up

Oh lord, here we go



[Chorus]

I might hate myself tomorrow, but I’m on my way tonight

At the bottom of a bottle

You're the poison in the wine

And I know I can’t change you and I won’t change

I might hate myself tomorrow, but I’m on my way tonight

Let’s be lonely together

A little less lonely together

Let’s be lonely together

A little less lonely together



[Pre-Chorus]

My hands are tired, but not tired enough

You're the high that I can't give up

Oh lord, here we go



[Chorus]

I might hate myself tomorrow, but I’m on my way tonight

At the bottom of a bottle

You're the poison in the wine

And I know I can’t change you and I won’t change

I might hate myself tomorrow, but I’m on my way tonight

Let’s be lonely together

A little less lonely together

Let’s be lonely together

A little less lonely together