Avicii - Lonely Together (feat. Rita Ora) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Avicii - Lonely Together (feat. Rita Ora) testo
[Verse 1]
Treating you well, but I'm caught in the middle
I caught the edge of a knife and it hurts just a little
And I know, and I know, and I know, and I know that I can be your friend
Yes, my head or my heart, and I'm caught in the middle
[Pre-Chorus]
My hands are tired, but not tired enough
You're the high that I can't give up
Oh lord, here we go
[Chorus]
I might hate myself tomorrow, but I’m on my way tonight
At the bottom of a bottle
You're the poison in the wine
And I know I can’t change you and I won’t change
I might hate myself tomorrow, but I’m on my way tonight
Let’s be lonely together
A little less lonely together
[Verse 2]
Eyes my shirt, and it feels like a burst of flame
The rush to my blood, so much [?]
And I know, and I know, and I know, and I know just how it is
Yes, my head or my heart [?]
[Pre-Chorus]
My hands are tired, but not tired enough
You're the high that I can't give up
Oh lord, here we go
[Chorus]
I might hate myself tomorrow, but I’m on my way tonight
At the bottom of a bottle
You're the poison in the wine
And I know I can’t change you and I won’t change
I might hate myself tomorrow, but I’m on my way tonight
Let’s be lonely together
A little less lonely together
Let’s be lonely together
A little less lonely together
[Pre-Chorus]
My hands are tired, but not tired enough
You're the high that I can't give up
Oh lord, here we go
[Chorus]
I might hate myself tomorrow, but I’m on my way tonight
At the bottom of a bottle
You're the poison in the wine
And I know I can’t change you and I won’t change
I might hate myself tomorrow, but I’m on my way tonight
Let’s be lonely together
A little less lonely together
Let’s be lonely together
A little less lonely together
