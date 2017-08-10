Avicii - What Would I Change It To (featuring AlunaGeorge) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Avicii - What Would I Change It To (featuring AlunaGeorge) testo



[Verse 1]

Steady yourself even tough you've only been falling

Maybe you're falling but you're still alive

Ready yourself, that's quite enough of your bawling

'Cause baby you're bawling but you'll survive

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh

You can copy and paste your head on a new body

But that body's still made of flesh

Cutting corners gets you where you're going

But how you get there is the real test



[Pre-Chorus]

Losing is only a sign

It's only a sign that you really tried, really tried

Losing is only a sign

It's only a sign that you really tried, really tried



[Chorus]

Forever changing places with the same old thing

Wrecking up the cases of who I failed to be

Why would I replace the sky?

Why would I recreate that perfect blue?

What would I change it to?

Oh, won't you tell me?

What would I change it to?

Oh, won't you tell me?

What would I change it to?



[Verse 2]

Steady yourself even tough you've only been falling

Maybe you're falling but you're still alive

Ready yourself, that's quite enough of your bawling

'Cause baby you're bawling but you'll survive



[Pre-Chorus]

Losing is only a sign

It's only a sign that you really tried, really tried

Losing is only a sign

It's only a sign that you really tried, really tried



[Chorus]

Forever changing places with the same old thing

Wrecking up the cases of who I failed to be

Why would I replace the sky?

Why would I recreate that perfect blue?

What would I change it to?

Oh, won't you tell me?

What would I change it to?

Oh, won't you tell me?

What would I change it to?



[Post-Chorus]

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh