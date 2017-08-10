Home #Avicii Video Avicii - What Would I Change It To (featuring AlunaGeorge) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Avicii - What Would I Change It To (featuring AlunaGeorge) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Avicii - What Would I Change It To (featuring AlunaGeorge): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Avicii - What Would I Change It To (featuring AlunaGeorge) testo

[Verse 1]
Steady yourself even tough you've only been falling
Maybe you're falling but you're still alive
Ready yourself, that's quite enough of your bawling
'Cause baby you're bawling but you'll survive
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh
You can copy and paste your head on a new body
But that body's still made of flesh
Cutting corners gets you where you're going
But how you get there is the real test

[Pre-Chorus]
Losing is only a sign
It's only a sign that you really tried, really tried
Losing is only a sign
It's only a sign that you really tried, really tried

[Chorus]
Forever changing places with the same old thing
Wrecking up the cases of who I failed to be
Why would I replace the sky?
Why would I recreate that perfect blue?
What would I change it to?
Oh, won't you tell me?
What would I change it to?
Oh, won't you tell me?
What would I change it to?

[Verse 2]
Steady yourself even tough you've only been falling
Maybe you're falling but you're still alive
Ready yourself, that's quite enough of your bawling
'Cause baby you're bawling but you'll survive

[Pre-Chorus]
Losing is only a sign
It's only a sign that you really tried, really tried
Losing is only a sign
It's only a sign that you really tried, really tried

[Chorus]
Forever changing places with the same old thing
Wrecking up the cases of who I failed to be
Why would I replace the sky?
Why would I recreate that perfect blue?
What would I change it to?
Oh, won't you tell me?
What would I change it to?
Oh, won't you tell me?
What would I change it to?

[Post-Chorus]
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh-oh

