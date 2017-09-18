Avicii - Without You (feat. Sandro Cavazza) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Avicii - Without You (feat. Sandro Cavazza) testo



[Verse 1]

You said that we would always be

Without you I feel lost at sea

Through the darkness you'd hide with me

Like the wind we'd be wild and free



[Bridge]

You

Said you'd follow me anywhere

But your eyes

Tell me you won't be there



[Chorus]

I got to learn how to love without you

I got to carry my cross without you

Stuck in the middle and i'm just about to

Figure it out without you

And I'm done sitting home without you

Fuck I'm going out without you

I'm going to tear this city down without you

I'm going Bonnie and Clyde without you



[Verse 2]

Now I'm running away my dear

From myself and the truth I fear

My heart is beating I can't see clear

How I'm wishing that you were here



[Bridge]

You

Said you'd follow me anywhere

But your eyes

Tell me you won't be there



[Chorus]

I got to learn how to love without you

I got to carry my cross without you

Stuck in the middle and i'm just about to

Figure it out without you

And I'm done sitting home without you

Fuck I'm going out without you

I'm going to tear this city down without you

I'm going Bonnie and Clyde without you