Avicii - Without You ft. Sandro Cavazza [Lyric Video]
Avicii - Without You (feat. Sandro Cavazza) testo
[Verse 1]
You said that we would always be
Without you I feel lost at sea
Through the darkness you'd hide with me
Like the wind we'd be wild and free
[Bridge]
You
Said you'd follow me anywhere
But your eyes
Tell me you won't be there
[Chorus]
I got to learn how to love without you
I got to carry my cross without you
Stuck in the middle and i'm just about to
Figure it out without you
And I'm done sitting home without you
Fuck I'm going out without you
I'm going to tear this city down without you
I'm going Bonnie and Clyde without you
[Verse 2]
Now I'm running away my dear
From myself and the truth I fear
My heart is beating I can't see clear
How I'm wishing that you were here
[Bridge]
You
Said you'd follow me anywhere
But your eyes
Tell me you won't be there
[Chorus]
I got to learn how to love without you
I got to carry my cross without you
Stuck in the middle and i'm just about to
Figure it out without you
And I'm done sitting home without you
Fuck I'm going out without you
I'm going to tear this city down without you
I'm going Bonnie and Clyde without you
Altro su #Avicii
-
PubblicatoAvicii cambia prospettiva con il video di Waiting for Love: sfruttando la nuova tecnologia youtube di video a 360 il Dj Svedese ha prodotto un video...
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoNella top 50 dei dj più pagati del pianeta sono Tiësto e i Daft Punk dominano con i loro stratosferici quadagni da centinaia di milioni di dollari.
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
Pubblicato
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoOltre alle canzoni e ai nomi dei DJ quanto ne sai su curiosità e dettagli poco noti? Scoprilo con il nostro quiz!
Fai il quiz
-
PubblicatoAvicii - Without You (feat. Sandro Cavazza): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoTre giorni di grande EDM sugli stage di Daresbury, nell'Inghilterra nord-occidentale. Subito in scena Hardwell e Armin Van Buuren, pronta la carrellata di...
Leggi l'articoloConcerti
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs