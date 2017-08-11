Home #Avicii Video Avicii - Without You ft. Sandro Cavazza [Lyric Video]
Avicii - Without You (feat. Sandro Cavazza) testo

[Verse 1]
You said that we would always be
Without you I feel lost at sea
Through the darkness you'd hide with me
Like the wind we'd be wild and free

[Bridge]
You
Said you'd follow me anywhere
But your eyes
Tell me you won't be there

[Chorus]
I got to learn how to love without you
I got to carry my cross without you
Stuck in the middle and i'm just about to
Figure it out without you
And I'm done sitting home without you
Fuck I'm going out without you
I'm going to tear this city down without you
I'm going Bonnie and Clyde without you

[Verse 2]
Now I'm running away my dear
From myself and the truth I fear
My heart is beating I can't see clear
How I'm wishing that you were here

[Bridge]
You
Said you'd follow me anywhere
But your eyes
Tell me you won't be there

[Chorus]
I got to learn how to love without you
I got to carry my cross without you
Stuck in the middle and i'm just about to
Figure it out without you
And I'm done sitting home without you
Fuck I'm going out without you
I'm going to tear this city down without you
I'm going Bonnie and Clyde without you

