Avicii - You Be Love (feat. Billy Raffoul) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Video ufficiali

Avicii - You Be Love (feat. Billy Raffoul)

Avicii - You Be Love (feat. Billy Raffoul)

Avicii - You Be Love (feat. Billy Raffoul) testo

[Verse 1]
You can be the part, I'll be the play
You can be the blacksmith and I'll be the clay
You can be the poet, I'll be the song
You can be the sunlight and I'll be the warmth

[Chorus]
You be love
I will be your love (I'll be your lover)
I will be your love (I'll be your lover)
You be love
I will be your love (I'll be your lover)
Love you like no other (love you like no other)

[Verse 2]
I will be your compass, if you'll be my north
I will be your sail, if you'll be my shore
You can be the gravity and I'll be the foam
You can be my everything and I'll be yours

[Chorus]
You be love
I will be your love (I'll be your lover)
I will be your love (I'll be your lover)
You be love
I will be your love (I'll be your lover)
Love you like no other (love you like no other)

[Bridge]
If you were heaven I would gladly take my last breath
If you were the edge, I would gladly take the next step
Feel the rain coming down, be the flood
Come on take me 'til I, take me 'til I drown
I need you now

[Chorus]
You be love
I will be your love (I'll be your lover)
I will be your love (I'll be your lover)
You be love
I will be your love (I'll be your lover)
Love you like no other (love you like no other)
You can be the poet and I'll be the song

[Post-Chorus]
You can be the sunlight and I'll be the warmth
You can be my everything, and I'll be yours

