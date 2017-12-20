Avicii - You Be Love (feat. Billy Raffoul) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Avicii - You Be Love (feat. Billy Raffoul) testo



[Verse 1]

You can be the part, I'll be the play

You can be the blacksmith and I'll be the clay

You can be the poet, I'll be the song

You can be the sunlight and I'll be the warmth



[Chorus]

You be love

I will be your love (I'll be your lover)

I will be your love (I'll be your lover)

You be love

I will be your love (I'll be your lover)

Love you like no other (love you like no other)



[Verse 2]

I will be your compass, if you'll be my north

I will be your sail, if you'll be my shore

You can be the gravity and I'll be the foam

You can be my everything and I'll be yours



[Chorus]

You be love

I will be your love (I'll be your lover)

I will be your love (I'll be your lover)

You be love

I will be your love (I'll be your lover)

Love you like no other (love you like no other)



[Bridge]

If you were heaven I would gladly take my last breath

If you were the edge, I would gladly take the next step

Feel the rain coming down, be the flood

Come on take me 'til I, take me 'til I drown

I need you now



[Chorus]

You be love

I will be your love (I'll be your lover)

I will be your love (I'll be your lover)

You be love

I will be your love (I'll be your lover)

Love you like no other (love you like no other)

You can be the poet and I'll be the song



[Post-Chorus]

You can be the sunlight and I'll be the warmth

You can be my everything, and I'll be yours