Dancing Alone - Axwell /\ Ingrosso
Axwell Ingrosso - "Dancing Alone" testo
She's shining in a sea of people, see her smiling
Something about her body caught my eyes and
I can't seem to look away
Oh, she's floating
Bumping into strangers like they're nothing
Acting like she know she's hiding something, yeah
I can't take my eyes away, no
It's like I've seen her face before
I know, but I don't know for sure
My friends ain't with me anymoreOh, I've gotta know
Why she dancing alone
Why she dancing alone
Did she come on her own?
Seem so lost
So why does she keep on dancing
Dancing alone?
Why she dancing alone
Why she dancing alone
Did she come on her own?
Seem so lost
So why does she keep on dancing
Dancing alone?
Why she dancing alone
Why she dancing alone
She's hiding, I'm looking for her everywhere
I'm trying to spot her like a pin drop in the silence, yeah
I can't let her get away, no
Someone's behind me
We go back to back and we're colliding
Suddenly I turned around and right there
She's staring back at me
It's like I've seen her face before
I know, but I don't know for sure
My friends ain't with me anymore
Oh, I've gotta know
Why she dancing alone
Why she dancing alone
Did she come on her own?
Seem so lost
So why does she keep on dancing
Dancing alone?
Why she dancing alone
Why she dancing alone
Did she come on her own?
Seem so lost
So why does she keep on dancing
Dancing alone?
Why she dancing alone
Why she dancing alone
Why she dancing alone
Why she dancing alone
Why she dancing alone
Why she dancing alone
Why she dancing alone
Why she dancing alone
Why she dancing alone
Why she dancing alone
Why she dancing alone
Why she dancing alone
Why she dancing alone
Why she dancing alone
