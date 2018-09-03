Axwell Λ Ingrosso - Dancing Alone (feat. ROMANS) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Axwell Λ Ingrosso - Dancing Alone (feat. ROMANS) testo



She's shining in a sea of people, see her smiling

Something about her body caught my eyes and

I can't seem to look away



Oh, she's floating

Bumping into strangers like they're nothing

Acting like she know she's hiding something, yeah

I can't take my eyes away, no



It's like I've seen her face before

I know, but I don't know for sure

My friends ain't with me anymore

Oh, I've gotta know



Why she dancing alone

Why she dancing alone

Did she come on her own?

Seem so lost

So why does she keep on dancing

Dancing alone?



Why she dancing alone

Why she dancing alone

Did she come on her own?

Seem so lost

So why does she keep on dancing

Dancing alone?



Why she dancing alone

Why she dancing alone



She's hiding, I'm looking for her everywhere

I'm trying to spot her like a pin drop in the silence, yeah

I can't let her get away, no

Someone's behind me

We go back to back and we're colliding

Suddenly I turned around and right there

She's staring back at me



It's like I've seen her face before

I know, but I don't know for sure

My friends ain't with me anymore

Oh, I've gotta know



Why she dancing alone

Why she dancing alone

Did she come on her own?

Seem so lost

So why does she keep on dancing

Dancing alone?



Why she dancing alone

Why she dancing alone

Did she come on her own?

Seem so lost

So why does she keep on dancing

Dancing alone?



