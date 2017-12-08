Axwell Λ Ingrosso - Dreamer (feat. Trevor Guthrie) (Video ufficiale e testo)
18 condivisioni
Axwell Λ Ingrosso - Dreamer (feat. Trevor Guthrie) testo
[Verse 1]
Heavy on your heart
Heavy on your mind
Wandering the streets tonight
If you're looking for a home
You are not alone
I can be your guiding light
[Pre-Chorus 1]
'Cause I promise you
I'm a dreamer too
Heavy on my heart
Wandering the streets tonight
[Chorus]
When it all counts for something
And your pocket's full of loving
Let's get high on believing
I can promise you
Yes, I am a dreamer too
We are dreamers together
Always and forever
Let's get high on believing
I can promise you
Yes, I am a dreamer too
[Post-Chorus]
I can promise you
Yes, I am a dreamer too
Let's get high on believing
I can promise you
Yes, I am a dreamer too
[Verse 2]
Heavy on my feet
Heavy on me knees
Walking down a winding road
If you're looking for a home
You are not alone
I can be your stepping stone
[Pre-Chorus 2]
'Cause I promise you
I'm a dreamer too
Heavy on my feet
Walking down a winding road
[Chorus]
When it all counts for something
And your pocket's full of loving
Let's get high on believing
I can promise you
Yes, I am a dreamer too
We are dreamers together
Always and forever
Let's get high on believing
I can promise you
Yes, I am a dreamer too
[Bridge]
I can promise you, I can promise you
I can promise you, I can promise you
I can promise you, I can promise you
I can promise you, I can promise you
I can promise you, I can promise you
I can promise you, I can promise you
[Chorus 2]
I can promise you
Yes I am a dreamer too
I can promise you
Yes I am a dreamer too
We are dreamers together
Always and forever
Let's get high on believing
I can promise you
Yes I am a dreamer too
Altro su #Axwell Λ Ingrosso
-
PubblicatoAxwell Λ Ingrosso – More Than You Know, lyric e live @ Ultra Music Festival 2017
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoTre giorni di grande EDM sugli stage di Daresbury, nell'Inghilterra nord-occidentale. Subito in scena Hardwell e Armin Van Buuren, pronta la carrellata di...
Leggi l'articoloConcerti
-
Pubblicato
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoMartin Garrix, Steve Aoki e molti altri DJ sono i protagonisti del video parodia sulla celebre serie televisiva NCIS. Guarda il video di NCIS:Ibiza su...
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoL'ex componente degli Swedish House Mafia si conferma elemento di punta nel panorama dell'electronic dance music. Ma siete davvero sicuri di conoscerlo bene?
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
PubblicatoAxwell Λ Ingrosso – Creamfields (London) 2017
Guarda il videoVideo
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs