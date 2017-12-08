Axwell Λ Ingrosso - Dreamer (feat. Trevor Guthrie) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Axwell Λ Ingrosso - Dreamer (feat. Trevor Guthrie) testo



[Verse 1]

Heavy on your heart

Heavy on your mind

Wandering the streets tonight

If you're looking for a home

You are not alone

I can be your guiding light



[Pre-Chorus 1]

'Cause I promise you

I'm a dreamer too

Heavy on my heart

Wandering the streets tonight



[Chorus]

When it all counts for something

And your pocket's full of loving

Let's get high on believing

I can promise you

Yes, I am a dreamer too

We are dreamers together

Always and forever

Let's get high on believing

I can promise you

Yes, I am a dreamer too



[Post-Chorus]

I can promise you

Yes, I am a dreamer too

Let's get high on believing

I can promise you

Yes, I am a dreamer too



[Verse 2]

Heavy on my feet

Heavy on me knees

Walking down a winding road

If you're looking for a home

You are not alone

I can be your stepping stone



[Pre-Chorus 2]

'Cause I promise you

I'm a dreamer too

Heavy on my feet

Walking down a winding road



[Chorus]

When it all counts for something

And your pocket's full of loving

Let's get high on believing

I can promise you

Yes, I am a dreamer too

We are dreamers together

Always and forever

Let's get high on believing

I can promise you

Yes, I am a dreamer too



[Bridge]

I can promise you, I can promise you

I can promise you, I can promise you

I can promise you, I can promise you

I can promise you, I can promise you

I can promise you, I can promise you

I can promise you, I can promise you



[Chorus 2]

I can promise you

Yes I am a dreamer too

I can promise you

Yes I am a dreamer too

We are dreamers together

Always and forever

Let's get high on believing

I can promise you

Yes I am a dreamer too