Axwell Λ Ingrosso - Dreamer (feat. Trevor Guthrie) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Axwell Λ Ingrosso - Dreamer (feat. Trevor Guthrie): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Axwell Λ Ingrosso - Dreamer (feat. Trevor Guthrie) testo

[Verse 1]
Heavy on your heart
Heavy on your mind
Wandering the streets tonight
If you're looking for a home
You are not alone
I can be your guiding light

[Pre-Chorus 1]
'Cause I promise you
I'm a dreamer too
Heavy on my heart
Wandering the streets tonight

[Chorus]
When it all counts for something
And your pocket's full of loving
Let's get high on believing
I can promise you
Yes, I am a dreamer too
We are dreamers together
Always and forever
Let's get high on believing
I can promise you
Yes, I am a dreamer too

[Post-Chorus]
I can promise you
Yes, I am a dreamer too
Let's get high on believing
I can promise you
Yes, I am a dreamer too

[Verse 2]
Heavy on my feet
Heavy on me knees
Walking down a winding road
If you're looking for a home
You are not alone
I can be your stepping stone

[Pre-Chorus 2]
'Cause I promise you
I'm a dreamer too
Heavy on my feet
Walking down a winding road

[Chorus]
When it all counts for something
And your pocket's full of loving
Let's get high on believing
I can promise you
Yes, I am a dreamer too
We are dreamers together
Always and forever
Let's get high on believing
I can promise you
Yes, I am a dreamer too

[Bridge]
I can promise you, I can promise you
I can promise you, I can promise you
I can promise you, I can promise you
I can promise you, I can promise you
I can promise you, I can promise you
I can promise you, I can promise you

[Chorus 2]
I can promise you
Yes I am a dreamer too
I can promise you
Yes I am a dreamer too
We are dreamers together
Always and forever
Let's get high on believing
I can promise you
Yes I am a dreamer too

