Home #Axwell Λ Ingrosso Video Axwell Λ Ingrosso - Más De Lo Que Sabes (More Than You Know) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Axwell Λ Ingrosso - Más De Lo Que Sabes (More Than You Know) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Axwell Λ Ingrosso - Más De Lo Que Sabes (More Than You Know): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

7 condivisioni

Axwell Λ Ingrosso - Más De Lo Que Sabes (More Than You Know) testo

I just need to get it off my chest
Yeah, more than you know
Yeah, more than you know
You should know that baby you're the best
Yeah, more than you know
Yeah, more than you know

(Cali y El Dandee)

Siempre me pasa contigo, yeah
Siempre me pasa cuando estoy contigo
Que tienes la maña que me haces caer
Quiero ganar me haces perder
Me hacer perder el sentido
Son tantas cosas que nunca he sentido
Tú tienes la culpa por ser la mujer
Que me llegó a enloquecer

Vivo perdido en tu mirada
Y tú así como si nada
No sé que voy a hacer
(Yo me voy a enloquecer)
Vivo perdido y no te importa
Si mi alma no soporta que no me quieras ver
(Yo me voy a enloquecer)

I just need to get it off my chest
Yeah, more than you know
Yeah, more than you know
You should know that baby you're the best
Yeah, more than you know
Yeah, more than you know

(Yatra, Yatra)
Para serte sincero
No hay mujer en el mundo entero
Que yo quiera como te quiero
Solo tú, tú, y tú, y tú
Tanto me equivocaba
Y de mi orgullo hoy no queda nada
Todo lo que a mi me faltaba
Eres tú, tú, y tú, y tú

Vivo perdido en tu mirada
Y tú así como si nada
No sé que voy a hacer
(Yo me voy a enloquecer)
Vivo perdido y no te importa
Si mi alma no soporta que no me quieras ver
(Yo me voy a enloquecer)

Más de lo que sabes te quiero
Mi amor verdadero no puedo ocultar
Desde que te fuiste te espero
Mi amor verdadero quiero confesar

I just need to get it off my chest
Yeah, more than you know
Yeah, more than you know
You should know that baby you're the best
Yeah, more than you know
Yeah, more than you know
Yeah, more than you know
Yeah, more than you know
Yeah, more than you know...

I just need to get it off my chest
Yeah, more than you know
Yeah, more than you know
You should know that baby you're the best
Yeah, more than you know
Yeah, more than you know

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #Axwell Λ Ingrosso

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs