Axwell Λ Ingrosso - Más De Lo Que Sabes (More Than You Know) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Axwell Λ Ingrosso - Más De Lo Que Sabes (More Than You Know) testo



I just need to get it off my chest

Yeah, more than you know

Yeah, more than you know

You should know that baby you're the best

Yeah, more than you know

Yeah, more than you know



(Cali y El Dandee)



Siempre me pasa contigo, yeah

Siempre me pasa cuando estoy contigo

Que tienes la maña que me haces caer

Quiero ganar me haces perder

Me hacer perder el sentido

Son tantas cosas que nunca he sentido

Tú tienes la culpa por ser la mujer

Que me llegó a enloquecer



Vivo perdido en tu mirada

Y tú así como si nada

No sé que voy a hacer

(Yo me voy a enloquecer)

Vivo perdido y no te importa

Si mi alma no soporta que no me quieras ver

(Yo me voy a enloquecer)



(Yatra, Yatra)

Para serte sincero

No hay mujer en el mundo entero

Que yo quiera como te quiero

Solo tú, tú, y tú, y tú

Tanto me equivocaba

Y de mi orgullo hoy no queda nada

Todo lo que a mi me faltaba

Eres tú, tú, y tú, y tú



Vivo perdido en tu mirada

Y tú así como si nada

No sé que voy a hacer

(Yo me voy a enloquecer)

Vivo perdido y no te importa

Si mi alma no soporta que no me quieras ver

(Yo me voy a enloquecer)



Más de lo que sabes te quiero

Mi amor verdadero no puedo ocultar

Desde que te fuiste te espero

Mi amor verdadero quiero confesar



