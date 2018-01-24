Bass Modulators - Imagine (Video ufficiale e testo)

Bass Modulators - Imagine testo



Feels like we´re drawn to find escape

Feels like we´re lost but found our way

We are young and free, so let us speak



We used to break but now we see

With so much clarity

Can you imagine

Letting our dreams run wild

Can you imagine

Leaving it all behind

This time we´ll fade into blinding light

Who cares what we do tonight

Can you imagine

Imagine

Can you imagine

Imagine

*DROP

Can you imagine

Letting our dreams run wild

Can you imagine

Leaving it all behind

This time we´ll fade into blinding light

Who cares what we do tonight

Can you imagine

Imagine

Don´t wait untill the stars alight

Just let our hearts wake our minds

We used to break but now we see

With so much clarity

Can you imagine

Letting our dreams run wild

Can you imagine

Leaving it all behind

This time we´ll fade into blinding light

Who cares what we do tonight

Can you imagine

Imagine

*DROP

Can you imagine

Letting our dreams run wild

Can you imagine

Leaving it all behind

This time we´ll fade into blinding light

Who cares what we do tonight

Can you imagine

Imagine