Bass Modulators - Imagine (Video ufficiale e testo)
Bass Modulators - Imagine testo
Feels like we´re drawn to find escape
Feels like we´re lost but found our way
We are young and free, so let us speak
We used to break but now we see
With so much clarity
Can you imagine
Letting our dreams run wild
Can you imagine
Leaving it all behind
This time we´ll fade into blinding light
Who cares what we do tonight
Can you imagine
Imagine
Can you imagine
Imagine
*DROP
Can you imagine
Letting our dreams run wild
Can you imagine
Leaving it all behind
This time we´ll fade into blinding light
Who cares what we do tonight
Can you imagine
Imagine
Don´t wait untill the stars alight
Just let our hearts wake our minds
We used to break but now we see
With so much clarity
Can you imagine
Letting our dreams run wild
Can you imagine
Leaving it all behind
This time we´ll fade into blinding light
Who cares what we do tonight
Can you imagine
Imagine
*DROP
Can you imagine
Letting our dreams run wild
Can you imagine
Leaving it all behind
This time we´ll fade into blinding light
Who cares what we do tonight
Can you imagine
Imagine
