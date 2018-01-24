Home #Bass Modulators Video Bass Modulators - Imagine (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Bass Modulators - Imagine (Video ufficiale e testo)

Bass Modulators - Imagine: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

0 condivisioni

Bass Modulators - Imagine testo

Feels like we´re drawn to find escape
Feels like we´re lost but found our way
We are young and free, so let us speak

We used to break but now we see
With so much clarity
Can you imagine
Letting our dreams run wild
Can you imagine
Leaving it all behind
This time we´ll fade into blinding light
Who cares what we do tonight
Can you imagine
Imagine
Can you imagine
Imagine
*DROP
Can you imagine
Letting our dreams run wild
Can you imagine
Leaving it all behind
This time we´ll fade into blinding light
Who cares what we do tonight
Can you imagine
Imagine
Don´t wait untill the stars alight
Just let our hearts wake our minds
We used to break but now we see
With so much clarity
Can you imagine
Letting our dreams run wild
Can you imagine
Leaving it all behind
This time we´ll fade into blinding light
Who cares what we do tonight
Can you imagine
Imagine
*DROP
Can you imagine
Letting our dreams run wild
Can you imagine
Leaving it all behind
This time we´ll fade into blinding light
Who cares what we do tonight
Can you imagine
Imagine

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #Bass Modulators

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs