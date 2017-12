The Beatles - Lady Madonna (Video ufficiale e testo)

The Beatles - Lady Madonna testo



Lady Madonna, children at your feet

Wonder how you manage to make ends meet

Who find the money when you pay the rent?

Did you think that money was heaven sent?



Friday night arrives without a suitcase

Sunday morning creeping like a nun

Monday's child has learned to tie his bootlace

See how they run



Lady Madonna, baby at your breast

Wonders how you manage to feed the rest



See how they run



Lady Madonna lying on the bed

Listen to the music playing in your head



Tuesday afternoon is never ending

Wednesday morning papers didn't come

Thursday night you stocking needed mending

See how they run



Lady Madonna, children at your feet

Wonder how you manage to make ends meet