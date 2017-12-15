The Beatles - Rain (Video ufficiale e testo)
The Beatles - Rain testo
If the rain comes, they run and hide their heads
They might as well be dead
If the rain comes, if the rain comes
When the sun shines, they slip into the shade
(When the sun shines down)
And sip their lemonade
(When the sun shines down)
When the sun shines, when the sun shines
Rain, I don't mind
Shine, the weather's fine
I can show you, that when it starts to rain
(When the rain comes down)
Everything's the same
(When the rain comes down)
I can show you, I can show you
Rain, I don't mind
Shine, the weather's fine
Can you hear me, that when it rains and shines
(When it rains and shines)
It's just a state of mind
(When it rains and shines)
Can you hear me, can you hear me
