The Beatles - Rain (Video ufficiale e testo)

The Beatles - Rain testo



If the rain comes, they run and hide their heads

They might as well be dead

If the rain comes, if the rain comes



When the sun shines, they slip into the shade

(When the sun shines down)

And sip their lemonade

(When the sun shines down)

When the sun shines, when the sun shines



Rain, I don't mind

Shine, the weather's fine



I can show you, that when it starts to rain

(When the rain comes down)

Everything's the same

(When the rain comes down)

I can show you, I can show you



Rain, I don't mind

Shine, the weather's fine



Can you hear me, that when it rains and shines

(When it rains and shines)

It's just a state of mind

(When it rains and shines)

Can you hear me, can you hear me