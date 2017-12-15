Home #The Beatles Video The Beatles - Rain (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

The Beatles - Rain (Video ufficiale e testo)

The Beatles - Rain: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

0 condivisioni

The Beatles - Rain testo

If the rain comes, they run and hide their heads
They might as well be dead
If the rain comes, if the rain comes

When the sun shines, they slip into the shade
(When the sun shines down)
And sip their lemonade
(When the sun shines down)
When the sun shines, when the sun shines

Rain, I don't mind
Shine, the weather's fine

I can show you, that when it starts to rain
(When the rain comes down)
Everything's the same
(When the rain comes down)
I can show you, I can show you

Rain, I don't mind
Shine, the weather's fine

Can you hear me, that when it rains and shines
(When it rains and shines)
It's just a state of mind
(When it rains and shines)
Can you hear me, can you hear me

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #The Beatles

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs