BlasterJaxx - 1 Second (Video ufficiale e testo)
14 condivisioni
BlasterJaxx - 1 Second testo
[Verse]
Cause I have just one second till eternity
Just-just-just one second now it's you and me
Just one second music is the key
Just-just-just one second come and follow me
[Chorus]
One, two, three, let's go
[Verse]
Cause I have just one second till eternity
Just-just-just one second now it's you and me
Just one second music is the key
Just-just-just one second come and follow me
[Chorus]
One, two, three, let's go
Altro su #Blasterjaxx
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs