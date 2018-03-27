Home #Blasterjaxx Video BlasterJaxx - 1 Second (Video ufficiale e testo)
BlasterJaxx - 1 Second (Video ufficiale e testo)

BlasterJaxx - 1 Second: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

BlasterJaxx - 1 Second testo

[Verse]
Cause I have just one second till eternity
Just-just-just one second now it's you and me
Just one second music is the key
Just-just-just one second come and follow me

[Chorus]
One, two, three, let's go

[Verse]
Cause I have just one second till eternity
Just-just-just one second now it's you and me
Just one second music is the key
Just-just-just one second come and follow me

[Chorus]
One, two, three, let's go

