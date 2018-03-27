BlasterJaxx - 1 Second (Video ufficiale e testo)

BlasterJaxx - 1 Second testo



[Verse]

Cause I have just one second till eternity

Just-just-just one second now it's you and me

Just one second music is the key

Just-just-just one second come and follow me



[Chorus]

One, two, three, let's go



[Verse]

Cause I have just one second till eternity

Just-just-just one second now it's you and me

Just one second music is the key

Just-just-just one second come and follow me



[Chorus]

One, two, three, let's go