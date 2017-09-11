Bob Sinclar - Til the Sun Rise Up (feat. Akon) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Bob Sinclar - Til the Sun Rise Up (feat. Akon) testo



Oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh, o

When the love runs out

Tryna keep somebody around

When the love runs out

And you need somebody right now

You need to party, make us all rise up

Then walk away from things that's keeping you down

Yeah, you need to party 'til the sun rise up

Another day for you to change things around

Every day you'll sunshine

Every day you'll sunshine

Gotta play sometimes

Every day, and not one time

Every day you'll sunshine

Every day you'll sunshine

Gotta play sometimes

Every day, and not one time

Every day you'll sunshine, sunshine, sunshine

Every day your...

Every day your...

Every day your...

'Til the sun rise up

Every day your...

'Til the sun rise up

Every day your...

You deserve attention when you walk into the room

Your smiles lights me up like sunlight for the moon

Don't let no one tell you that you're not beautiful

'Cause true beauty [?] a side of you

You need to party, make us all rise up

Then walk away from things that's keeping you down

Yeah, you need to party 'til the sun rise up

Another day for you to change things around

Every day you'll sunshine

Every day you'll sunshine ('til the sun rise up)

Sometimes

Every day, and not one time

Every day you'll sunshine

Every day you'll sunshine ('til the sun rise up)

Gotta play sometimes

Every day, not one time

Every day you'll sunshine

Every day you'll sunshine

Gotta play sometimes

Every day, not one time

Every day you'll sunshine, sunshine, sunshine

Every day your...

Every day your...

'Til the sun rise up

Every day your...

'Til the sun rise up

Every day your...

You need to party, make us all rise up

Then walk away from things that's keeping you down

Yeah, you need to party 'til the sun rise up

Another day for you to change things around