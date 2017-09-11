Bob Sinclar - Til the Sun Rise Up (feat. Akon) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Bob Sinclar - Til the Sun Rise Up (feat. Akon) testo
Oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh, o
When the love runs out
Tryna keep somebody around
When the love runs out
And you need somebody right now
You need to party, make us all rise up
Then walk away from things that's keeping you down
Yeah, you need to party 'til the sun rise up
Another day for you to change things around
Every day you'll sunshine
Every day you'll sunshine
Gotta play sometimes
Every day, and not one time
Every day you'll sunshine
Every day you'll sunshine
Gotta play sometimes
Every day, and not one time
Every day you'll sunshine, sunshine, sunshine
Every day your...
Every day your...
Every day your...
'Til the sun rise up
Every day your...
'Til the sun rise up
Every day your...
You deserve attention when you walk into the room
Your smiles lights me up like sunlight for the moon
Don't let no one tell you that you're not beautiful
'Cause true beauty [?] a side of you
You need to party, make us all rise up
Then walk away from things that's keeping you down
Yeah, you need to party 'til the sun rise up
Another day for you to change things around
Every day you'll sunshine
Every day you'll sunshine ('til the sun rise up)
Sometimes
Every day, and not one time
Every day you'll sunshine
Every day you'll sunshine ('til the sun rise up)
Gotta play sometimes
Every day, not one time
Every day you'll sunshine
Every day you'll sunshine
Gotta play sometimes
Every day, not one time
Every day you'll sunshine, sunshine, sunshine
Every day your...
Every day your...
'Til the sun rise up
Every day your...
'Til the sun rise up
Every day your...
You need to party, make us all rise up
Then walk away from things that's keeping you down
Yeah, you need to party 'til the sun rise up
Another day for you to change things around
