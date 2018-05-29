BORGEOUS @ EDC Las Vegas 2018
BORGEOUS @ EDC Las Vegas 2018
- Borgeous - All That I Need
- BORGEOUS - Invincible
- w/ Jay Cosmic - Ascend
- Gammer - The Drop
- Papa Roach - Last Resort (KAYZO Remix)
- Papa Roach vs. Cesqueax vs. Linkin Park vs. KAYZO vs. Gammer vs. Snails & HeRobust - Last Resort Home In The End Frequency Pump This (BORGEOUS Edit) (Short Version)
- BORGEOUS vs. Riggi & Piros ft. Lil Jon - Savage (Trampa Remix)
- KAYZO & SLANDER ft. Micah Martin - Holy
- Armin van Buuren vs. Vini Vici ft. Hilight Tribe - Great Spirit (Wildstylez Remix)
- Marshmello & Anne-Marie - FRIENDS (BORGEOUS Remix)
- w/ Travis Scott ft. NAV - Biebs In The Trap (Boombox Cartel Remix)
- Spag Heddy ft. Micah Martin - Dream & Disaster (TYNAN Remix)
- Travis Scott ft. Kendrick Lamar & NGHTMRE vs. Zomboy Ft. O.V & Eptic & Trampa - Goosebumps vs. Get With The Program (Benzi Edit)
- TYNAN & DISTO - Rover
- BORGEOUS & Dzeko & Torres - Tutankhamun (AudioKiller Dark Bootleg)
- BORGEOUS & Jay Cosmic ft. Ragga Twins - Spitfire
- Borgeous & Loud Luxury vs. Porter Robinson vs. Bare & MERCER - Going Under Language Bangla (BORGEOUS Edit)
- Jay Z & Kanye West vs. Showtek & Justin Prime vs. Lookas - Ni**as In Paris Canonball Can't Get Enough (BORGEOUS Edit)
- Third Eye Blind vs. HeRobust vs. YOOKiE - Semi-charmed Life Chango (BORGEOUS Edit)
- Blink 182 vs. Barely Alive vs. Maddix & KEVU - All The Small Things CA$H Bang (BORGEOUS Edit)
- Fall Out Boy vs. SLANDER & NGHTMRE vs. Barely Alive vs. KAYZO - Sugar We're Goin' Down Gud Vibrations Kickin It Kill It (BORGEOUS Edit)
- MadeinTYO vs. Future vs. Zomboy - Skateboard P F*ck Up Some Commas Biterz (BORGEOUS Edit)
- Dirty Heads - My Sweet Summer (BORGEOUS Remix)
- Duke Dumont ft. A*M*E - Need U (100%) (JAUZ & Marshmello Remix)
- w/ DJ Snake - Propaganda (SayMyName Remix)
- BORGEOUS & RVSSIAN & M.R.I ft. Sean Paul - Ride It (SayMyName Remix)
- Zedd ft. Foxes - Clarity
- w/ SLANDER & YOOKiE ft. Jinzo - After All
- Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg - Still D.R.E. (W&W Festival Mix)
- w/ Garmiani - Bomb A Drop
- Borgeous & David Solano vs. Corona - Rhythm Of The Big Bang (BORGEOUS Edit)
- DVBBS & BORGEOUS - Tsunami (Jay Cosmic Remix / Borgeous Edit)
- The White Stripes vs. Thomas Gold & Borgeous - Seven Nation Army vs. Beast (BeatBreaker Edit)
- BORGEOUS & tyDi - Wanna Lose You (Ryos Remix)
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Kristoffer Fogelmark - More Than You Know (Ummet Ozcan Remix)
- BORGEOUS & Shaun Frank ft. Delaney Jane - This Could Be Love (Ryos Remix)
- BORGEOUS ft. Lights - Zero Gravity
- w/ Zedd & Lucky Date ft. Ellie Goulding - Fall Into The Sky (Everybody Fuckin Jump Acapella)
- BORGEOUS ft. Julia Michaels - They Don't Know Us
- w/ BORGEOUS ft. Julia Michaels - They Don't Know Us (Ryos Remix)
- A$AP Ferg ft. A$AP Rocky & French Montana & Schoolboy Q & Trinidad James - Work (Remix)
- w/ Borgore & Caked Up - Tomahawk
- Quintino & Curbi - Get Down
- BORGEOUS - ID
- ID - ID
- KAYZO - This Time
- Krewella & Yellow Claw ft. Taylor Bennett - New World
- w/ heRobust - Move Mint (4B Remix)
