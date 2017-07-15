Breathe Carolina - For U (Video ufficiale e testo)

Breathe Carolina - For U testo



Dyin' for you

Dyin' for you

Dyin' for you



I hear your voice callin'

Ever forget the sound

I, don't feel this way often

Lost and don't wanna be found

And even when I try so hard

To act like I don't need you

I will pull down stars

To prove that I won't leave you

Baby, I don't wanna sound cliché

But there's something that I need to say



You take my breathe away

You make me feel I'm dying for you

You take my breathe away

You make me feel I'm dying for you

Dyin' for you

Dyin' for you

Dyin' for you