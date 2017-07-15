Breathe Carolina - For U (Video ufficiale e testo)
Breathe Carolina - For U testo
Dyin' for you
Dyin' for you
Dyin' for you
I hear your voice callin'
Ever forget the sound
I, don't feel this way often
Lost and don't wanna be found
And even when I try so hard
To act like I don't need you
I will pull down stars
To prove that I won't leave you
Baby, I don't wanna sound cliché
But there's something that I need to say
You take my breathe away
You make me feel I'm dying for you
You take my breathe away
You make me feel I'm dying for you
Dyin' for you
Dyin' for you
Dyin' for you
Altro su #Breathe Carolina
-
PubblicatoBreathe Carolina - This Again: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoBlasterjaxx & Breathe Carolina - Soldier: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoBreathe Carolina - ECHO (LET GO): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoBreathe Carolina - Nights: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoBreathe Carolina - Stable: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoBreathe Carolina - See the Sky (feat. HALIENE): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs