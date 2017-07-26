Brennan Heart - Imaginary (Video ufficiale e testo)

Brennan Heart - Imaginary testo



Sleep to dream tonight.

Fill the empty spaces that shadows left behind

You and i, will create a new world deep within our minds.





Ooh reality sometimes may seem, imaginary

Happiness is here within our reach, know/no it cant be

Seen the world created in our dreams, imaginary



i still feel love same beliefs, imaginary.

Imaginary, ohohoh, imaginary

Imaginary yeah, imaginary.



Now sea's of lights

surround and break down all the fears that shadows left behind.

Escape tonight.

To a clear blue sky just close your eyes and wave goodbye.



Ooh reality sometimes may seem, imaginary

Happiness is here within our reach, know/no it cant be

Seen the world created in our dreams, imaginary



i still feel love same beliefs, imaginary.

Imaginary, ohohoh, imaginary

Imaginary yeah, imaginary