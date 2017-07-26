Brennan Heart - Imaginary (Video ufficiale e testo)
Brennan Heart - Imaginary testo
Sleep to dream tonight.
Fill the empty spaces that shadows left behind
You and i, will create a new world deep within our minds.
Ooh reality sometimes may seem, imaginary
Happiness is here within our reach, know/no it cant be
Seen the world created in our dreams, imaginary
i still feel love same beliefs, imaginary.
Imaginary, ohohoh, imaginary
Imaginary yeah, imaginary.
Now sea's of lights
surround and break down all the fears that shadows left behind.
Escape tonight.
To a clear blue sky just close your eyes and wave goodbye.
Ooh reality sometimes may seem, imaginary
Happiness is here within our reach, know/no it cant be
Seen the world created in our dreams, imaginary
i still feel love same beliefs, imaginary.
Imaginary, ohohoh, imaginary
Imaginary yeah, imaginary
