Brennan Heart - Imaginary (Video ufficiale e testo)

Brennan Heart - Imaginary: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Brennan Heart - Imaginary testo

Sleep to dream tonight.
Fill the empty spaces that shadows left behind
You and i, will create a new world deep within our minds.


Ooh reality sometimes may seem, imaginary
Happiness is here within our reach, know/no it cant be
Seen the world created in our dreams, imaginary

i still feel love same beliefs, imaginary.
Imaginary, ohohoh, imaginary
Imaginary yeah, imaginary.

Now sea's of lights
surround and break down all the fears that shadows left behind.
Escape tonight.
To a clear blue sky just close your eyes and wave goodbye.

Ooh reality sometimes may seem, imaginary
Happiness is here within our reach, know/no it cant be
Seen the world created in our dreams, imaginary

i still feel love same beliefs, imaginary.
Imaginary, ohohoh, imaginary
Imaginary yeah, imaginary

