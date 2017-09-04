Home #Burak Yeter Video Burak Yeter - Go 2.0 (Video ufficiale e testo)
Burak Yeter - Go 2.0 testo

No boy ain't trying to take it slow
We both know where it's gonna go
They say when you find real love, you'll know
We've no time for questions or maybes, baby

We never gon' fly if we don't run
So baby, let's pretend we're weakless
Kiss the ground goodbye, takin' that jump
I'm calling you to say that you're the one

Baby, lay you down here, and baby
I'll be at the airport waiting
I bought a white dress
Let's go, go, go for it
I know, baby, we're the perfect combo
Living like there's no tomorrow
I'm in my white dress
Let's go, go, go for it

Our moms did tell us we should wait
We'll regret making this mistake
But this ride is fewer by love, not hate
There's no time for questions or maybes, baby

We never gon' fly if we don't run
So baby, let's pretend we're weakless
Kiss the ground goodbye, takin' that jump
I'm calling you to say that you're the one

Baby, lay you down here, and baby
I'll be at the airport waiting
I bought a white dress
Let's go, go, go for it
I know, baby, we're the perfect combo
Living like there's no tomorrow
I'm in my white dress
Let's go, go, go for it

Let's go, go, go for it
Let's go, go, go for it

