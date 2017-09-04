Burak Yeter - Go 2.0 (Video ufficiale e testo)

Burak Yeter - Go 2.0 testo



No boy ain't trying to take it slow

We both know where it's gonna go

They say when you find real love, you'll know

We've no time for questions or maybes, baby



We never gon' fly if we don't run

So baby, let's pretend we're weakless

Kiss the ground goodbye, takin' that jump

I'm calling you to say that you're the one



Baby, lay you down here, and baby

I'll be at the airport waiting

I bought a white dress

Let's go, go, go for it

I know, baby, we're the perfect combo

Living like there's no tomorrow

I'm in my white dress

Let's go, go, go for it



Our moms did tell us we should wait

We'll regret making this mistake

But this ride is fewer by love, not hate

There's no time for questions or maybes, baby



We never gon' fly if we don't run

So baby, let's pretend we're weakless

Kiss the ground goodbye, takin' that jump

I'm calling you to say that you're the one



Baby, lay you down here, and baby

I'll be at the airport waiting

I bought a white dress

Let's go, go, go for it

I know, baby, we're the perfect combo

Living like there's no tomorrow

I'm in my white dress

Let's go, go, go for it



Let's go, go, go for it

Let's go, go, go for it