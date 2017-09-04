Burak Yeter - Go 2.0 (Video ufficiale e testo)
Burak Yeter - Go 2.0 testo
No boy ain't trying to take it slow
We both know where it's gonna go
They say when you find real love, you'll know
We've no time for questions or maybes, baby
We never gon' fly if we don't run
So baby, let's pretend we're weakless
Kiss the ground goodbye, takin' that jump
I'm calling you to say that you're the one
Baby, lay you down here, and baby
I'll be at the airport waiting
I bought a white dress
Let's go, go, go for it
I know, baby, we're the perfect combo
Living like there's no tomorrow
I'm in my white dress
Let's go, go, go for it
Our moms did tell us we should wait
We'll regret making this mistake
But this ride is fewer by love, not hate
There's no time for questions or maybes, baby
We never gon' fly if we don't run
So baby, let's pretend we're weakless
Kiss the ground goodbye, takin' that jump
I'm calling you to say that you're the one
Baby, lay you down here, and baby
I'll be at the airport waiting
I bought a white dress
Let's go, go, go for it
I know, baby, we're the perfect combo
Living like there's no tomorrow
I'm in my white dress
Let's go, go, go for it
Let's go, go, go for it
Let's go, go, go for it
Altro su #Burak Yeter
-
PubblicatoBurak Yeter - Tuesday (feat. Danelle Sandoval): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoLeggi e condividi tutte le migliori frasi dalle canzoni di Rocco Hunt. Crea la tua citazione personalizzata e inviala ai tuoi amici!
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoLeggi le migliori frasi delle canzoni di Benji & Fede: crea la tua citazione personalizzata e condividila subito!
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
Pubblicato
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoSfoglia la gallery con le più begli axforismi dalle canzoni del rapper e genera le tue Lyricard.
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoLe migliori frasi delle canzoni dei Fedez, sfoglia e crea le tue Lyricard con le tue citazioni preferite.
Guarda la galleryLyricards
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs