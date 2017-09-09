Calvin Harris - Hard to Love ft. Jessie Reyez (Video ufficiale e testo)
49 condivisioni
Calvin Harris - Hard to Love ft. Jessie Reyez testo
I don't like to talk, but I love to sing
And I don't smoke, but I love to drink
I'm paranoid, I don't miss a thing
But I'm still nice, at least that's what I think
Fall in love, like I'm a fiend
But then I pull out, and say, "I need freedom, I need freedom"
I guess I'll take it, heartbreaker
A title, I can't shake it, can't fake it
I guess I'll take it, heartbreaker
A title, I can't shake it, can't fake it
Baby, I'd rather be hard to love
Than easy to leave, you should believe me
I think you need me
I'd rather be hard to love
Than easy to leave, you should believe me
I think you need me
'Course you love me, you don't know me
But I got news for you, I came broken
Ego issues, my head is swollen
I got a million chips on my shoulder
But if you stay despite all I sold ya
Then maybe you don't need freedom, freedom
I guess I'll take it, heartbreaker
A title, I can't shake it, can't fake it
I guess I'll take it, heartbreaker
A title, I can't shake it, can't fake it
Baby, I'd rather be hard to love
Than easy to leave, you should believe me
I think you need me
I'd rather be hard to love
Than easy to leave, you should believe me
I think you need me
Go deeper, go deep
I love it when your roots go deep so I know you won't leave
Go deeper, go deep
I love it when your roots go deep so I know you won't leave
Go deeper
I like being ugly, that way if they love me
I know that they love me for real
I like being ugly, that way if they love me
I know that they love me for real
I like being ugly, that way if they love me
I know that they love me for real
I like being ugly, that way if they love me
I know that they love me for real
Go deeper
Go deeper
Go deeper
Go deep
Oh my God, that feels nuts on its own
That shit feels like fucking
That shit feels like, that shit feels like some ego tripping shit
Altro su #Calvin Harris
-
PubblicatoDrinking From the Bottle - Calvin Harris ft. Tinie Tempah I compete for everything it's on you, so everything it's on me Got them girls gone Cindy Lauper...
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoLa rivista olandese Quote ha svelato i cachet percepiti mediamente da alcuni dei DJ più noti al mondo. Calvin Harris è risultato essere il più pagato in...
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
PubblicatoCome ogni anno il magazine Forbes ha stilato la classifica dei musicisti più pagati e, come ogni anno, al primo posto c'è il rapper e produttore americano Dr...
Guarda la galleryGossip
-
PubblicatoDivertiti con il nostro nuovo quiz e scopri quale star dell'EDM ti rappresenta meglio!
Fai il quiz
-
PubblicatoCalvin Harris - Feels: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoForbes stila come ogni anno la lista delle cento celebrità più pagate nel 2017. Calvin Harris si piazza prevedibilmente primo tra gli artisti EDM.
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs