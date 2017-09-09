Home #Calvin Harris Video Calvin Harris - Hard to Love ft. Jessie Reyez (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Calvin Harris - Hard to Love ft. Jessie Reyez (Video ufficiale e testo)

Calvin Harris - Hard to Love ft. Jessie Reyez: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Calvin Harris - Hard to Love ft. Jessie Reyez testo

I don't like to talk, but I love to sing
And I don't smoke, but I love to drink
I'm paranoid, I don't miss a thing

But I'm still nice, at least that's what I think
Fall in love, like I'm a fiend
But then I pull out, and say, "I need freedom, I need freedom"

I guess I'll take it, heartbreaker
A title, I can't shake it, can't fake it
I guess I'll take it, heartbreaker
A title, I can't shake it, can't fake it

Baby, I'd rather be hard to love
Than easy to leave, you should believe me
I think you need me
I'd rather be hard to love
Than easy to leave, you should believe me
I think you need me

'Course you love me, you don't know me
But I got news for you, I came broken
Ego issues, my head is swollen
I got a million chips on my shoulder
But if you stay despite all I sold ya
Then maybe you don't need freedom, freedom

I guess I'll take it, heartbreaker
A title, I can't shake it, can't fake it
I guess I'll take it, heartbreaker
A title, I can't shake it, can't fake it

Baby, I'd rather be hard to love
Than easy to leave, you should believe me
I think you need me
I'd rather be hard to love
Than easy to leave, you should believe me
I think you need me

Go deeper, go deep
I love it when your roots go deep so I know you won't leave
Go deeper, go deep
I love it when your roots go deep so I know you won't leave
Go deeper
I like being ugly, that way if they love me
I know that they love me for real
I like being ugly, that way if they love me
I know that they love me for real
I like being ugly, that way if they love me
I know that they love me for real
I like being ugly, that way if they love me
I know that they love me for real

Go deeper
Go deeper
Go deeper
Go deep

Oh my God, that feels nuts on its own
That shit feels like fucking
That shit feels like, that shit feels like some ego tripping shit

