Calvin Harris - Hard to Love ft. Jessie Reyez (Video ufficiale e testo)

I don't like to talk, but I love to sing

And I don't smoke, but I love to drink

I'm paranoid, I don't miss a thing



But I'm still nice, at least that's what I think

Fall in love, like I'm a fiend

But then I pull out, and say, "I need freedom, I need freedom"



I guess I'll take it, heartbreaker

A title, I can't shake it, can't fake it

I guess I'll take it, heartbreaker

A title, I can't shake it, can't fake it



Baby, I'd rather be hard to love

Than easy to leave, you should believe me

I think you need me

I'd rather be hard to love

Than easy to leave, you should believe me

I think you need me



'Course you love me, you don't know me

But I got news for you, I came broken

Ego issues, my head is swollen

I got a million chips on my shoulder

But if you stay despite all I sold ya

Then maybe you don't need freedom, freedom



I guess I'll take it, heartbreaker

A title, I can't shake it, can't fake it

I guess I'll take it, heartbreaker

A title, I can't shake it, can't fake it



Baby, I'd rather be hard to love

Than easy to leave, you should believe me

I think you need me

I'd rather be hard to love

Than easy to leave, you should believe me

I think you need me



Go deeper, go deep

I love it when your roots go deep so I know you won't leave

Go deeper, go deep

I love it when your roots go deep so I know you won't leave

Go deeper

I like being ugly, that way if they love me

I know that they love me for real

I like being ugly, that way if they love me

I know that they love me for real

I like being ugly, that way if they love me

I know that they love me for real

I like being ugly, that way if they love me

I know that they love me for real



Go deeper

Go deeper

Go deeper

Go deep



Oh my God, that feels nuts on its own

That shit feels like fucking

That shit feels like, that shit feels like some ego tripping shit