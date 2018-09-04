Calvin Harris - Promises (Video ufficiale e testo)
Calvin Harris - Promises testo
Are you drunk enough?
Not to judge what I'm doin'
Are you high enough?
To excuse that I'm ruined
'Cause I'm ruined
Is it late enough?
For you to come and stay over
'Cause we're free to love
So tease me, hmmm
I make no promises, I can't do golden rings
But I'll give you everything (tonight)
Magic is in the air, there ain't no science here
So come get your everything (tonight)
I make no promises, I can't do golden rings
But I'll give you everything (tonight)
Magic is in the air, there ain't no science here
So come get your everything (tonight)
Tonight
(Your everything tonight)
Is it loud enough?
'Cause my body is calling for you, calling for you
I need someone, to do the things that I do
I'm heating up, energy's taking control
I'm speeding up
My heartbeat's dancing alone
I make no promises, I can't do golden rings
But I'll give you everything (tonight)
Magic is in the air, there ain't no science here
So come get your everything (tonight)
I make no promises, I can't do golden rings
But I'll give you everything (tonight)
Magic is in the air, there ain't no science here
So come get your everything (tonight)
Tonight
(Your everything tonight)
'Cause I need your green light
Day and night, say that you're mine
'Cause I need your green light
Day and night, say that you're mine
Say that you're mine
Say that you're mine
I make no promises, I can't do golden rings
But I'll give you everything (tonight)
Magic is in the air, there ain't no science here
So come get your everything (tonight)
I make no promises, I can't do golden rings
But I'll give you everything (tonight)
Magic is in the air, there ain't no science here
So come get your everything (tonight)
Tonight
