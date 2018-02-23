Home #Carnage Video Carnage - Plur Genocide (feat. Lockdown) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Carnage - Plur Genocide (feat. Lockdown) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Carnage - Plur Genocide (feat. Lockdown): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Carnage - Plur Genocide (feat. Lockdown) testo

[Verse: Lockdown]
I'll see we on the westside
I'll see we on the eastside
I'll see we on the northside
I'll see we on the southside

I'll see we on the westside
I'll see we on the eastside
I'll see we on the northside
I'll see we on the southside

[Chorus: Lockdown]
I'll see we on the southside
I'll see we on the southside

[Verse: Lockdown]
I'll see we on the westside
I'll see we on the eastside
I'll see we on the northside
I'll see we on the southside

I'll see we on the westside
I'll see we on the eastside
I'll see we on the northside
I'll see we on the southside

I'll see we on the southside
Bet you hold up
I'll see we on the westside
I'll see we on the eastside
I'll see we on the northside
I'll see we on the southside

I'll see we on the southside

