Carnage - Plur Genocide (feat. Lockdown) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Carnage - Plur Genocide (feat. Lockdown) testo



[Verse: Lockdown]

I'll see we on the westside

I'll see we on the eastside

I'll see we on the northside

I'll see we on the southside



I'll see we on the westside

I'll see we on the eastside

I'll see we on the northside

I'll see we on the southside



[Chorus: Lockdown]

I'll see we on the southside

I'll see we on the southside



[Verse: Lockdown]

I'll see we on the westside

I'll see we on the eastside

I'll see we on the northside

I'll see we on the southside



I'll see we on the westside

I'll see we on the eastside

I'll see we on the northside

I'll see we on the southside



I'll see we on the southside

Bet you hold up

I'll see we on the westside

I'll see we on the eastside

I'll see we on the northside

I'll see we on the southside



I'll see we on the southside