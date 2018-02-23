Carnage - Plur Genocide (feat. Lockdown) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Carnage - Plur Genocide (feat. Lockdown) testo
[Verse: Lockdown]
I'll see we on the westside
I'll see we on the eastside
I'll see we on the northside
I'll see we on the southside
I'll see we on the westside
I'll see we on the eastside
I'll see we on the northside
I'll see we on the southside
[Chorus: Lockdown]
I'll see we on the southside
I'll see we on the southside
[Verse: Lockdown]
I'll see we on the westside
I'll see we on the eastside
I'll see we on the northside
I'll see we on the southside
I'll see we on the westside
I'll see we on the eastside
I'll see we on the northside
I'll see we on the southside
I'll see we on the southside
Bet you hold up
I'll see we on the westside
I'll see we on the eastside
I'll see we on the northside
I'll see we on the southside
I'll see we on the southside
Altro su #Carnage
