Carnage - Waterworld (feat. Migos) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Carnage - Waterworld (feat. Migos) testo



All this water on this ice, you know?

It's a different life, I might cop the watch twice

Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah



If I see what I like (yeah-yeah)

I ask 'em, "What's the price?" (yeah-yeah)

You know, my life, like poltergeist (yeah)



Sing like Mariah (sing)

Too much water, need fire (too much water, need fire)

Yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah

All this water on this ice (all this water on this ice)

All this water on this ice (splash, splash)

No lights (no lights), yeah (yeah)

All this water on this ice (ice, icey)

Make 'em sing like the choir (sing, sing)



Turn off the lights, let the ice glow (ice)

Tell me the price on the wide load (wide load)

You can lose your life at the night show (night show)

I might call a ISO (ISO)

80 go railroad (yee), frog splash-bowl (yee)

Walls of Jericho on Kurt Angle (yeah)

Wrist look like I play with the Bengals

Hunnid racks in my pouch like a kango (ice)

Get 'em in, get 'em out, that's how the game go (yeah)

All this damn paint and it rained on (huh?)

Need you put this light on your iPhone (yeah)

'Cause I put my life on this microphone (yeah)

Now hold up two cups of that styrofoam (yee)

Now roll up two blunts if you just came home

Now hold up two cups of that styrofoam (whoa)

Now roll up two blunts if you just came home



Sing like Mariah (sing)

Too much water, need fire (too much water, need fire)

Yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah

All this water on this ice (all this water on this ice)

All this water on this ice (splash, splash)

No lights (no lights), yeah (yeah)

All this water on this ice (ice, icey)

Make 'em sing like the choir (sing, sing)



All this water on this ice (ice)

All my life I had to fight, had to earn my stripes (stripes)

Diamonds bright and blind at night, ask 'em, "What's the price?" (price)

I'm the one that treat her right, I might change her life (life, yeah)

I put that ice on my neck an' wrist (neck an' wrist)

One thing I won't do is spoil a bitch (spoil a bitch)

Backends on backends, the Forbes' List (Forbes' List)

Ballin' on niggas, no tournament (tournament)

You never been to a corner the Migos show

Bitches where they from and they showin' titties (titties)

Drop out the bando with dirty sticks

He got me fucked up, thinkin' we ain't havin' bricks (white)

The name got bigger so we keep the gate

You wanna play, we poppin' shit (brr-rr-rr)

Fam ain't nothin', my nigga

The bag dat way, so we gotta take a trip (dat way)

The days I wanted to fill my wrist up with that glaze

Back to when I had that minimum wage

Now I'm front page an' I get paid

Walk on the stage an' a nigga throw shade





Sing like Mariah (sing)

Too much water, need fire (too much water, need fire)

Yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah

All this water on this ice (all this water on this ice)

All this water on this ice (splash, splash)

No lights (no lights), yeah (yeah)

All this water on this ice (ice, icey)

Make 'em sing like the choir (sing, sing)